David Ellison moves closer to Hollywood prize: Paramount Global
(Bloomberg) — David Ellison, film producer, tennis fanatic and heir to a tech fortune, is about to add another title: media mogul.
Ellison is in negotiations to take over as CEO of Paramount Global, the media giant that owns CBS, MTV and Nickelodeon. He and his backers agreed to pay just over $2 billion for Shari Redstones National Amusements, the family business that controls Paramount.
But that deal will only go through if Ellison can successfully merge his production company, Skydance Media, with Paramount, and a number of obstacles stand in his way, including how to satisfy the company's other investors.
Independent directors from Ellison and Paramounts have committed to a month of exclusive talks, a sign that both sides believe a final deal is within reach. They have already agreed on the general framework of a deal that would value the much smaller Skydance at around $5 billion. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the valuation of Skydances in the context of the operation.
With 77% of Paramounts' voting power, Redstone will benefit from a premium price for shares held by National Amusements, which also owns a movie theater chain. But other Paramount shareholders could experience significant dilution if the company acquires Skydance at the price under discussion. To get buy-in from these investors, negotiators discuss a dividend or stock buyback, according to people with knowledge of the matter. They could also eliminate the two-class share structure that gives the Redstone family control of Paramount with less than 10% of the overall stock.
Ellison would serve as CEO of the combined company, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitive state of the negotiations. His father Larry, co-founder of Oracle Corp., is one of several names proposed for the chairman position, they said.
Paramount fell 3.4% to $11.56 as of 9:44 a.m. Monday in New York. Matrix Asset Advisors, which owns 355,445 shares of the company, called the offer suboptimal and significantly dilutive to shareholder value in a letter to Paramount's board of directors.
Pursuit of several months
Ellison, 41, has been pursuing Paramount for months, sensing a rare opportunity to own one of Hollywood's oldest studios. Paramount Pictures, founded in 1912, is the publishing house of The Godfather, Star Trek and Forrest Gump. But to do so, it will have to take on Paramount's money-losing streaming service and a collection of cable networks that have been bleeding viewers for more than a decade.
Redstone, 69, has been reluctant to part ways with Paramount, resisting overtures from Netflix Inc. and others for the media empire cobbled together by his late father Sumner for nearly 40 years. But Paramount's poor performance left Shari, now in control of her family's assets, with few options. The company's market value has fallen more than 65% since the Redstones merged CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. to create Paramount Global, and last month the credit rating firm S&P downgraded its debt to junk speculation.
Redstone decided last year that it was ready to sell and brought in a team of financial and legal assistants to oversee the process. She has received offers to buy her family holding company, the Paramount movie studio and the company's television networks. Some would have made her more money than the Skydance deal, others would have been simpler, but she didn't see any as promising as Ellisons.
Apollo Global Management Inc. initially offered to purchase just the studio. After Paramount's credit rating was lowered, the private equity firm submitted a $26 billion offer, including the assumption of Paramount's debt of $14.6 billion. Redstone, however, doesn't think Apollo raised all the funding.
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. considered a bid, but investor reaction to the proposed marriage was negative, reflecting their skepticism about the merger of two companies that make almost all of their money from the decline of cable television networks.
Despite rumors of other bidders, including a strategic buyer and a wealthy individual representing a consortium not so different from Ellison, those suitors have yet to materialize, at least publicly.
Redstone came to view Ellison as her best option. Both are descendants of billionaires and grew up aiming to prove themselves on their own terms. Ellison doesn't just want to own the company and cares about the namesake Paramount studio and its Hollywood legacy. He also grew up around tech luminaries like Steve Jobs and believes the company could thrive if it invested more in technology.
Ellison and his supporters, including his father, RedBird Capital Partners and KKR & Co., intend to rebuild Paramount and are ready to invest billions of dollars in the company, according to the sources. They have also already evaluated which assets they want to keep or sell.
They want to preserve the Paramount+ streaming service and consider merging it with a peer, such as Peacock or Max, although they have not yet spoken with either operator, according to the sources. They also discussed some sort of deal with Amazon Prime Video. Merging two services, which current management has also discussed, would eliminate billions of dollars in costs.
They may attempt to sell some assets, including international television networks BET (Black Entertainment Television) and Paramounts, but do not plan a sell-off of existing television networks. For example, they see value in the CBS broadcast network, which owns the rights to the National Football League and Big Ten football.
Jeff Shell, the former CEO of NBCUniversal, will take a senior role at the company and advise Ellison, according to people familiar with the project.
It took Paramount's board of directors several months to prepare for Ellison's overtures. Even though Redstone will receive a premium for its voting shares, owners of Paramounts common stock likely won't see a huge windfall.
It's more likely they'll have to agree to a merger that places high value on Skydance and gives its backers a substantial minority stake in the combined company.
While Skydance is a growing company that produces films, animation, television series and sports documentaries and already works with Paramount on franchises such as Top Gun, Star Trek and Mission: Impossible, it's a pill difficult for a company that generates $30 billion in sales per year. and has an extensive film and television library.
Shareholders will have to believe that a new management team can grow a declining business. Shari Redstone, who could retain a stake in the company to participate in the upside, believes in Ellison, a successful entrepreneur with deep pockets and an experienced team. For a company that missed the opportunity to sell at a much higher multiple and is now on the brink of inexorable decline, this might be as good as it gets.
