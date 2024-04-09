Entertainment
Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: Fashion Flashback; Skinny Jeans Are Back With The Bollywood Seal Of Approval
If you're feeling lost in a sea of denim options, remember: skinny jeans are back. (Images: Instagram)
Skinny jeans styling can be a little confusing, especially with so many options available. But fear not, because our Bollywood divas are here to save the day!
Remember when skinny jeans were the epitome of cool? Then came the era of mom jeans, boyfriend fits, and wide-leg pants, each vying for the top spot in our wardrobes. But guess who's back, defying all resistance and making a comeback? Yes, you guessed it, skinny jeans are taking back their throne!
However, there is a twist this time around. Our favorite B-town divas show us how to wear skinny jeans in a basic yet stylish way.
Deepika Padukone: Setting trends with casual chic
Take Deepika Padukone, for example. Her effortless style is the perfect inspiration for a casual yet stylish skinny jean look. A simple white tee paired with sneakers is all you need to pull off the look.
Janhvi Kapoor: a ripped and daring look
Then there's Janhvi Kapoor, who is killing the game in ripped jeans. Whether you prefer subtle rips at the knees or bold distressed sides, there's a style for everyone. Just take inspiration from Janhvi and make it your own.
Shruti Haasan: effortlessly cool
If low-key, cool girl vibes are more your style, look no further than Shruti Haasan. Its casual look of skinny jeans and a plain shirt is everything you need for a casual outing with friends. Add a pair of black boots and you're good to go!
Katrina Kaif: Denim on denim
If you want to go all out and denim on denim is more your style, Katrina Kaif is your go-to girl. Her effortless style in a matching cropped denim jacket and jeans is the epitome of the comfort-first aesthetic. Take notes, because Katrina knows how to wear denim like no other.
Karisma Kapoor: playing with models
If you're feeling a little adventurous, why not take inspiration from Karisma Kapoors book and experiment with the color and pattern of your tops? A loose polka dot shirt paired with classic dark blue jeans is a timeless look that's sure to turn heads.
Anushka Sharma: Carefree and bold vibe
Before you decide, let's not forget white jeans, as seen on Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani. White jeans may seem intimidating, but once you find the perfect pair, you'll wonder why you hesitated. Whether you go for an all-white look or color block with a white pair, you're sure to make a statement.
So, if you're feeling lost in a sea of denim options, remember that skinny jeans are back, and with the help of our fashionistas, you'll be wearing them like a pro in no time!
