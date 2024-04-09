Billy Dee Williams says actors should be allowed to wear blackface | Movies





Billy Dee Williams has said actors should be able to perform in blackface, with the Star Wars actor revealing he thinks: “If you're an actor, you should do whatever you want.” Speaking to Bill Maher on the Club Random podcast, the 87-year-old actor remembers laughing while watching the 1965 film Othello, where the main character played by Laurence Olivier is in blackface. Williams said he thought the performance was really interesting. When he did Othello, I burst out laughing, he said. He took his ass out and walked around with his ass, you know, because black people are supposed to have big asses, I thought it was hysterical. I liked it. I love this stuff. When Maher responded: Here's the problem: Today, they would never let you do that. Williams asked: Why? Black face? » said Maher, incredulously. Why not? You should do it, Williams said. If you're an actor, you have to do whatever you want. As an actor, anything you think you can do, you should be able to do. When Maher pointed out that Williams actually lived in a time where you couldn't do that, where you couldn't play the role you should have played, Williams objected. But that didn't matter. Of course it happened, but the point is that you are discussing it. The point is, you don't go through life thinking I'm a victim, Williams said. I refuse to go through life telling the world: I'm pissed. I'm not going to be angry 24 hours a day. Earlier in the interview, Williams also told Maher: If I want to be creative, let me be creative as an individualist. I don't want to do anything based on this idea that you're a black person, you're a white person and things of that nature. I am an artist. I am a creative entity in this life. Williams is best known for his portrayal of Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars franchise and has appeared in over 100 film, stage and television roles, including Brians Song and Batman. In an interview with the Guardian in February, Williams recalled a film written by his friend James Baldwin, for which Baldwin wanted Williams to play Malcolm X. He revealed that the film studio Columbia Pictures had discussed Marlon Brando playing the black activist of civil rights, which is what Williams thought. was hysterical but somewhat interesting. Asked what he thought about blackface, Williams replied: You don't have to do blackface. There are many things you can do. In my mind, most people are very provincial and myopic in their worldview. All you have to do is use your imagination, and if you know how to use your imagination, you can do some really interesting things without doing the obvious to achieve what you're trying to achieve.

