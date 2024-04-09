Akshay Kumar reveals he wants to buy the apartment he lived in before becoming a star and visits it every month at dawn | Bollywood News





During a career spanning more than three decades, the actor Akshay Kumar has come a long way. But he is careful not to forget where he comes from. To stay in touch with his humble beginnings, the actor makes monthly visits to his school and the houses where he lived with his family before becoming a star. Every month I visit my school, Don Bosco, early in the morning, around 4 a.m. I also go to my old house in Sion-Koliwada area of ​​Mumbai. I also visit my old residence in Bandra East. I make sure to enter the Don Bosco Church. The guard knows this and allows me to enter. I have nothing to do there But I feel good in this place, visiting my old house. (I feel good going to these places… my old home) It's imperative for me to remember where I come from, Akshay, who is gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, shared on The Ranveer Show. ALSO READ Shark Tank India: Luvottica founder on Anupam Mittal calling his brand Kamasutra-inspired, says he made OYO Rooms Ritesh Agarwal look awkward The actor revealed that he was considering buying an apartment in the building where he once lived with his family and shared cherished memories from that time. The building where we lived as a family is being rebuilt and I want to buy an apartment on the third floor because I used to live there. I have fond memories of living in the apartment where my sister and I would wait by the window for our father to come home from work. This visual is still there in my mind. We used to pick guavas from the tree. I always do this every time I visit this place. I want to be in touch with that, said Akshay, who moved from Delhi's Chandani Chowk to Mumbai as a child. The actor also said that his closest friends are not from the film industry and these relationships keep him grounded. All my friends are from non-film backgrounds. I don't really have very close friends in Bollywood, of course Tiger Shroff has become one. We've been touring together for over a year now. That said, I am still very close to my school friends who keep me grounded, he shared. Akshays Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also starring Tiger Shroff, is all set for an Eid release on April 11. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

