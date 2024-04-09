Entertainment
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors avoids prison for assaulting his ex-girlfriend
Actor Jonathan Majors leaves a Manhattan courthouse with his girlfriend, Meagan Good, after being granted parole. Photo/AP
Actor Jonathan Majors was ordered to complete a year-long counseling program but avoided prison Monday for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a high-profile case that derailed the actress' once-promising career. star.
The 34-year-old star of Creed III and other films had been sentenced to a year in prison after being convicted of misdemeanor assault by a Manhattan jury in December.
In court Monday, Judge Michael Gaffey sentenced Majors to parole after noting that both sides in the case agreed that the charges did not warrant prison time, given that the actor was a first-timer -offender without criminal record.
The judge said Majors must complete a 52-week in-person intervention program for abusers in Los Angeles, where the actor lives. He must also continue the mental health therapy his lawyers say he participated in. Majors faces a year in prison if convicted of violating the conditions, which included a no-contact order with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.
Majors, dressed in black and accompanied by his girlfriend, actor Meagan Good, refused to address the court and left the courthouse without speaking to reporters.
His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said the actor did not want to make any public statements that Jabbari could use against him in the civil suit she filed against the actor.
Majors, she said, was determined to grow as a person and would complete all court-ordered programs with an open heart, even as he maintains his innocence and plans to appeal.
He lost his entire career, Chaudhry said in court. It was the most difficult year of his life.
But Jabbari, choking back tears as she addressed the court, said Majors refused to admit guilt and remained a danger to those around her.
He's not sorry. He did not accept responsibility, she said. He will do it again and he will hurt other women. He believes he is above the law.
Jabbari said Majors led her to believe the two were in a romantic relationship, but in reality he isolated her from the rest of the world and cut her off from family and friends.
I was so emotionally dependent on him, she said. I became a different person around him, small, scared and vulnerable.
Rather than own up to his actions, Majors openly criticized the court proceedings, launching a high-profile public relations campaign that included a nationally televised interview, Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galloway said as she argued for a sentence of violence counseling for Majors.
After the guilty verdict in December, Majors was immediately dropped by Marvel Studios, which had cast him as Kang the Conqueror, a role envisioned as the main villain in the entertainment empire's films and television shows for coming years.
The conviction followed an altercation last March in which Jabbari accused him of assaulting her in the back seat of a chauffeur-driven car, saying he hit her head with his open hand, had twisted his arm behind his back and squeezed his middle finger until it fractured.
Majors claimed the 31-year-old British dancer was the attacker, falling into a jealous rage after reading a text message from another woman on his phone. He maintained that he was only trying to get his phone back and get safely away from Jabbari.
Majors had hoped his two-week criminal trial would prove him right. In a television interview shortly after his conviction, he said he deserved a second chance.
But the California native and Yale University graduate still faces a civil suit against Jabbaris, which she filed last month in Manhattan federal court. In the lawsuit, Jabbari accuses Majors of assault, battery, defamation and emotional distress, claiming he subjected her to escalating incidents of physical and verbal abuse during their relationship. The two met in 2021 on the set of Marvels Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which Majors starred Kang.
Lawyers for the majors declined to respond to the complaints, saying only that they were preparing to file counterclaims against Jabbari.
The actor had his breakthrough role in 2019 The last black man in San Francisco. He also starred in the HBO horror series Lovecraft Country, which earned him an Emmy nomination, and as the nemesis of fictional boxing champion Adonis Creed in the blockbuster Creed III.
As for Marvel, the question remains whether the studio will recast Kang's role or move in a new direction.
Major's departure is part of a recent series of high-profile setbacks for the vaunted superhero factory, which has earned an unprecedented $US30 billion ($49.7 billion) worldwide from 33 films.
