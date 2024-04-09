The actor tells his fans: “Don't worry!”

Jackie Chan celebrated his 70th birthday on April 7 by telling people not to worry about his health after photos of the aging acting icon with gray hair recently circulated online and sparked concern. His fans. Chan wrote in an Instagram post that any photo of him looking much older than 70 is just him in character in a new movie.

“Not long ago, a lot of friends saw recent photos of me online and they were all concerned about my health,” Chan wrote in the caption. “I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry!” It's just a character appearance for my latest film. The character requires that I have white hair, a white beard and look old.

“Over the years, I've always been willing to try new things for a film, whether it's a difficult stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character,” Chan continued. “I have been in the entertainment industry for 62 years and I cherish every moment because I am lucky enough to still be filming today.”

Chan did not reveal which role required him to gray his hair. He most recently starred as Splinter in last year's hit animated film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” and he is currently set to reprise his role as Mr. Han in the upcoming film “Karate Kid.” The film, directed by Jonathan Entwistle, reunites Chan with original “Karate Kid” star Ralph Macchio. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters on December 13, 2024.

“Even before today, many friends reminded me, 'Jackie, it's going to be your 70th birthday!'” Chan added in his birthday post on Instagram. “Every time I heard this number, my heart stopped for a second: Am I already 70? After recovering from the shock, the second thing that came to mind was a saying that my older brother, Sammo Hung, once said: “Being able to grow old is fortunate.” “Especially for us stuntmen, we don't know how lucky we are to be able to age.

Chan added: “All I can say is: I love making films and I love you all. Many thanks to everyone for all your birthday wishes. I hope everyone stays happy and healthy!

Read Chan's full message to fans in the post below.