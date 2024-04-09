Spanish actor's son goes on trial for Thai island murder





Koh Samui (Thailand) (AFP) The murder trial of the son of a famous Spanish actor opened Tuesday on a popular Thai tourist island, where he will be charged with the murder of another foreigner.

Chef Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, pleaded not guilty at a hearing in November to the murder of 44-year-old Colombian plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga on the neighboring island of Koh Pha Ngan. The trial opened on Tuesday on the honeymoon island of Koh Samui, with many Spanish journalists flying in, although they were barred from the small courtroom. Sancho's father, famous Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, arrived at the court shortly after 8:30 a.m. (01:30 GMT). “He’s fine,” he said, declining to answer further questions. Lawyer Juan Gonzalo Ospina Serrano, representing Arrieta's family, said in court before the trial that they hope “Thai law will be strict and the truth can be told.” “We hope that the family can bring closure to this painful stage of their life and that they can begin to grieve,” he said. Sancho has been in pre-trial detention in Thailand since August, after police said he admitted to the murder. Under Thai law, convictions of premeditated murder carry the death penalty. However, Arrieta's family previously said they would not seek the death penalty. Sancho admitted to hiding Arrieta's body – earning him up to a year in prison – but he denies the second charge of destroying the Colombian's passport. Sancho's lawyer, Apichart Srinual, confirmed that his client would appear in court, but refused to answer journalists' questions. The Thai prosecutor who filed charges against Sancho also refused to speak to media present in court. The trial is expected to last until mid-May and many witnesses are expected to appear in court. Spanish media reported that Sancho and Arrieta connected on Instagram in 2022, Sancho traveled to Thailand on July 31 as a tourist, where he met the surgeon. Police found body parts believed to belong to Arrieta in early August at a dump in Koh Pha Ngan. CCTV footage obtained by local media showed Sancho and the victim riding a motorbike together shortly before the remains were discovered. Police said in August that the motive for Sancho's killing was unclear. Koh Pha Ngan is famous for its white sand beaches and attracts thousands of backpackers to its notoriously wild “full moon” parties. In 2017, another Spaniard, Artur Segarra, was convicted of murdering a businessman in Bangkok and dumping dismembered body parts into the Chao Phraya River. 2024 AFP

