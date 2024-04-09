Entertainment
Devoleena Bhattacharjee debunks rumors that she left television after her Bollywood debut in Bengal in 1947
published by: Dishya Sharma
Last update:
Devoleena Bhattacharjee made her Bollywood debut in Bengal 1947: An Untold Love. (Photo credits:
Amid rumors that she left television to concentrate full-time on Bollywood after her debut in Bengal in 1947, Devoleena Bhattacharjee clarified that she would work in both media.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya after replacing Giaa Manek. The actress has also impressed her fans with appearances in various television serials and reality shows like Bigg Boss. Recently, the actress entered Bollywood and is all set to make her mark in her debut film Bengal 1947: An Untold Love. The film is a blend of period drama and partition-era romance. Amid rumors that she has quit television to focus on Bollywood full-time, Devoleena clarified that she will continue to work in both media. She believes in exploring opportunities through television, film and the web. During the same conversation, the Dil Diyaan star Gallan also spoke about the differences between television and Bollywood and his experience in both the mediums.
Dismissing rumors that she quit television after her Bollywood debut, Devoleena said, “I don't believe in such a concept that if I do television, I will have to quit it completely to start a career in television. movies or if I'm in movies, I won't do television. Again. As an actor, my job is to perform, regardless of the medium. If the concept and opportunities present themselves, the offer excites me, I will be up for it. I am happy to have the opportunity to make my debut on the big screen. And I want to grow and enjoy the same success that I was blessed with working in television.
The actress further compares television to a school as it has provided her with valuable lessons and opportunities for growth. She is grateful for everything television has given her. Working in television taught him to work hard without worrying about results. When she started her career in television, she didn't expect anything. She simply loved her work and devoted herself to it fully. Likewise, she no longer has any expectations from films. She’s just enjoying the process.
Talking about the contrast between television and cinema, Devoleena Bhattacharjee points out that television generally favors a sweet and innocent character like a daughter-in-law. On the other hand, films often require a glamorous and bold personality. She explains that once audiences see the glamorous side of an artist in films or web series, they may find it difficult to accept it in mainstream daily soaps. Although Devoleena feels it is a challenge, if the artist is lucky, opportunities will present themselves.
Bengal 1947: An Untold Love also stars Sohaila Kapur, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Aditya Lakhia, Anil Rastogi, Pramod Pawar, Ankur Armam, Surabhi Srivastava, Falaq Rahi, Vikram TDR and Atul Gangwar.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/entertainment/devoleena-bhattacharjee-debunks-rumours-of-leaving-tv-after-bollywood-debut-in-bengal-1947-8845132.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
