Entertainment
Chasing The Gold: Best Supporting Actor
I've been following awards season closely since 2015/16. Even though it's not an indicator of what is or isn't essential in cinema, there is still something magical about the Oscars and, for creatives, something special about receiving an Oscar. When the editor of this fantastic website, Dave Giannini, asked for more awards season coverage, I immediately jumped at the chance. Here I'm going to talk about one of my favorite categories, Best Supporting Actor, and some of my favorite recent memories about it.
A film is nothing without its actors; likewise, a top-notch performance is nothing without a cast dedicated and willing to support the faces in a film. For the most part, these performances are hidden in the shadows of a film, used only to elevate the main performance to greater heights. However, sometimes a supporting role is so powerful, so compelling, and so memorable that audiences are more drawn to the supporting actors than the main actors.
Secondary performances also have the luxury of being smoother than primary performances. They can be more eccentric, bombastic and sometimes meaner than a main actor. Antagonists, character actors, and funny men are some performances that get a chance to shine for a supporting role in a movie. This freedom can sometimes lead to supporting performances that win love during awards season, thanks to being memorable for one reason or another.
When it comes to the Best Supporting Actor category, this has been demonstrated tremendously throughout history, but especially in the last couple of years. What other category would give a purely comedic performance like Ken from barbie (2023) the recognition it rightly deserves? Even though Ryan Gosling was beaten by Robert Downey Jr. (who also received a nomination for comedy performance in 2008 Thunder in the tropics for playing the guy playing the guy disguised as another guy), supporting actor has been a way to reward and recognize some of cinema's most memorable performances, and here are some of my favorites from recent history.
I want to discuss Troy Kotsurs winning Best Picture. CODA. I saw for the first time CODA at Sundance in early 2021, and Kostur's performance immediately struck me. Kotsur, a deaf actor, played the role of a father in a family that was almost entirely deaf, except for his daughter. He had to deal not only with the weight of his fishing business and the problems associated with being a deaf fisherman, but also to accept his daughter's choice not to join the family business and to devote herself to the music. Kotsur's humor was the first thing that stood out to me (which continued in his incredible speeches during his awards run), but it was the emotion he brought to the film that made me 'marked long after. After the first viewing, I knew this was a performance that needed to be recognized, and luckily I was right as Kotsur ended up winning most of the season, en route to becoming only the second deaf actor to win a Oscar. It was a victory and a moment I will never forget.
Troy Kotsur's back-to-back for CODA and Ke Huy Quan for Everything everywhere at the same time could be one of the best pairs of victories in this category in history. While Kotsur came out of nowhere to win his Oscar, Quan was a well-known actor, or at least he was. An actor who, as a child, was a central member of two famous 80s films (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom And The Goonies) but practically disappeared for almost 30 years. Fortunately, the director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert did not forget the actor and offered him the role of his life. Like Kotsur, Quan spent the entire season genuinely happy to be in the same room as his peers, and every speech he gave had a genuine feeling that reminded everyone how important awards and recognition can be. an impact.
As I mentioned earlier, the 2015/16 season was the first time I paid attention to the Oscars. The following year (2016-2017 season) will mark a moment forever engraved in the history of the Oscars with the mix of the best film of La La Land And Moonlight. While I love both films and have my opinions on whether it was the right movie or not (it was), Mahershala Ali's win for Best Supporting Actor was just as moving. Ali came into the night with not only the least screen time of Oscars 5, but he also only had one SAG win under his belt after losing the Golden Globe to Aaron Taylor-Johnson (who missed a nomination in favor of his co-star). Michael Shannon for Nocturnal animals) and BAFTA to Dev Patel (Patel won for Lion), while arguably being the most unknown of the nominees (Lucas Hedges had less work to his credit, but his father, Peter Hedges, was an Oscar nominee himself). Moonlight isn't the film it was without Ali's magnificent, tender, and emotional performance, and even though he was only in the film for about 20 minutes, his impact lasted for the entirety of 111.
Honorable Mention: 2021: Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
How could I not mention Kaluuya's speech, where he talked about how amazing it was that his parents met and had sex? This is an all-time Oscar speech.
