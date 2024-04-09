The audio of this Bollywood song was generated by AI

A Bollywood-inspired song with a Punjabi theme was shared on Kala Chasma. It may not look fancy and doesn't fit in too well with the video, however, the nearly 2-minute song was entirely AI-generated using the app's AI music generation. AI calls.

I know everyone says this a lot, but it's not clickbait, it's absolutely WILD. The entire audio of this Bollywood song was generated by AI. I can not believe it. My jaw is dropped. What have we done. I thought music would be one of the last frontiers. pic.twitter.com/Y43ZmL4v9h – Deedy (@deedydas) April 6, 2024

Suno AI, which allows you to create songs based on simple text prompts explaining the theme or lyrics, has been extensively experimented with, generating impressive results.

Not just Suno AI, the latest Stable audio 2.0, by Stability AI also creates high-quality full tracks. However, as cool as it sounds, there is a threat looming, or at least that's what music artists believe.

The great protest

Last week, the Artist Rights Alliance (ARA), bringing together more than 200 artists from all musical genres, including Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Jon Bon Jovi, the estate of Bob Marley and Frank Sinatra, and other top musicians plan, signed an open letter urging tech companies to stop using AI that devalues ​​music and violates the rights of human artists.

AI has enormous potential as a tool for human creativity, but when used irresponsibly, it poses an existential threat to our art. job NOW where X.

The main concern, as the letter points out, is the potential for AI to replace artists with AI-generated sounds, thereby reducing the royalties these artists traditionally earn. The letter quoted: For many working musicians, artists and songwriters who are simply trying to make ends meet, this would be catastrophic.

Interestingly, a recent study said 71% of musicians fear AI.

Artists have accused powerful companies of using their work without permission to train AI models, a problem that has arisen since generative AI became trendy starting last year.

Pink Floyd in a pickle

Recently, one of the most influential rock bands in the world, Pink Floyd, has been gaining attention for all the wrong reasons. For Pink Floyd's 50th anniversary animated video competition, The Dark Side of the Moon, Damin GaumeThe video was selected as winner.

Interestingly, the winning video was generated by AI.

Even if the competition was judge by some of the prominent figures in the music, animation and video industries, the decision attracted major criticism from users online to embrace AI over human-generated content.

Nothing was created. The artist's work was stolen to drive this computer program, which someone encouraged to spit out a spoonful of Frankenstein. Pink Floyd should use real artwork by a real artist, said filmmaker and author Justine Batman. She even ended her statement with the hashtag AI is Theft.

Source: X

A persistent problem in the West

Last year, more than 8,000 published authors wrote a letter to the founders of generative AI platforms demanding compensation for their copyrighted work to train their models. It's not just published authors who have raised concerns, but even Hollywood.

Last year, the Hollywood Writers Guild of America held a five-month protest against numerous issues, one of them being the use of AI in the film industry. The event ended with a user agreement AI as a tool and not as a replacement.

Interestingly, Hollywood still seems to be under threat from AI.

AI to help, not eliminate

OpenAI's recent video generation platform, Sora, has raised many questions from Hollywood filmmakers, studios even put an end to its expansion plans. However, not everyone had the full picture.

The cost of creating a film-length video using Sora is exorbitant, with computational expenses running into billions of dollars, eliminating the possibility of AI completely replacing humans.

With the emergence of a number of AI-generating music and video platforms, these applications can be used as tools to assist existing artists rather than replacing them. Many artists have actually adopted AI in their production, which even helps them finish unfinished tracks.

Music artists are finding different ways to integrate AI into their concerts and production as a whole. The queen of pop Madonna recently used an AI text-to-video synthesis tool to create visuals for the giant screens behind her while she plays.

Source: X

Even though the conflict will continue, it is evident that these AI applications already provide a simple platform for people who not only want to experiment, but also use the tool to increase their creative skills.

For my part, I enjoyed creating my alternative rock themed song using AI.