Rajesh Khanna and Parveen Babi: Ranjeet at 70s Bollywood parties: Rajesh Khanna would drink 1-2 bottles, Parveen Babi would prepare drinks | Bollywood News





Ranjeet at 70s Bollywood parties: Rajesh Khanna would drink 1-2 bottles, Parveen Babi would make drinks Have you ever wondered what star parties in the 70s were like? Ranjeet, a veteran actor known for playing negative roles in many films of the 80s and 90s, recently opened up about what Bollywood parties were like in the 70s. Even though he often plays the roles of alcoholics on screen and characters who smoke frequently, he admits to having never consumed alcohol in his life. Despite being a teetotaler, Ranjeet revealed that he regularly organizes gatherings for his friends from the film industry. Ranjeet opens 70s Bollywood parties THE Prem Pratigyaa The actor gave a glimpse of what star parties were like in the 70s. He explained that his house in Juhu was a favorite place for everyone in the industry to socialize due to its one-door policy open and its atmosphere. In an interview with ANI, he said, “My parents lived in Delhi and I lived in Juhu, so everyone gathered there in the evenings. There was no inhibition, no formality or anything,” and revealed that it wasn't just the male actors who would find themselves there, but the actresses as well. Reena Roy would make paranthas, Parveen Babi would make drinks, Moushumi Chatterjee would make fish, Neetu Kapoor it would be bhindi, it was this kind of atmosphere before. Name any hero and he was there. He also shared that Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar, Sanjay Khan, Feroz Khan, Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha and A-list celebrities will be coming for these parties. Cuffs Rajesh Khanna During the festivities Ranjeet spoke about how Rajesh Khanna was at these parties. He said: People like Rajesh Khanna would drink one to two bottles a night. » He also added that the Anand The actor worked several times a day and the party was already in full swing when he got home. He explained, I was blessed. I believed that the house that welcomes guests is blessed by God. I had enough space to entertain people. There were also enough staff. » Ranjeet on returning to work after the holidays Ranjeet was then asked how these actors would perform the next day after drinking and eating a lot. He said: The heroes wouldn't wake up until 2 p.m. For a 10 a.m. shift, all these heroes would come in at lunchtime, eat lunch and then start shooting. He also mentioned that this was one of the main reasons why he worked on multiple films at once, so that he could travel from set to set and complete his work, rather than sitting around and 'wait for the hero to appear.

