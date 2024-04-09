Tori Spelling smashed baked potato amid fight with Dean McDermott | Entertainment

Tori Spelling once crushed a baked potato during a heated argument with Dean McDermott.
The 50-year-old actress recalls having an intense argument with Dean, 57, before filing for divorce after 18 years of marriage.
Remembering their fierce fight, Tori said on her “MisSpelling” podcast: “This guttural scream came out of me. It wasn't even like a sexy scream, like running in a horror movie. It was like a beast. This was not the case. pretty at all.
“I would have loved to see what my face looked like. I'm sure it was all distorted.”
The actress remembers grabbing the potato and mashing it in a fit of anger.
She said: “I took my most prized possession at that moment, my baked potato. It was loaded to perfection and I smashed it on the floor.”
Tori mashed the potato so violently that pieces ended up in every corner of the kitchen.
She admitted: “I've never seen a baked potato fly like that. Let me just say it was a wall-to-wall potato. It was on the floor. It was on the oven. It was everywhere.”
Dean announced their split on social media in June.
The 57-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news with his followers, before deleting the post.
Dean – who was previously married to Mary Jo Eustace between 1993 and 2006 – wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: “It is with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start our own journey.
“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and we working our way through this. Thank you all. for your support and kindness. [prayer emoji] (sic)”
