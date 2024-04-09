How Nauvari Saree Made an Unforgettable Impact in Bollywood





The sari is more than a vibrant textile that interweaves stories of custom and style; it has profoundly enriched the country's rich cultural heritage. A sign of cultural identity, a representation of femininity and a canvas for artistic expression, the sari has now gone far beyond its utilitarian identity and has become the symbol of much more. He embodies grace and eternal appeal. There are a variety of sarees and curtains found in India and one of them is a nauvari saree. Mainly worn in the Maharashtrian region, a nauvari sari is one of the oldest Indian draping styles. It is worn in the same way as the traditional Maharashtrian dhoti. The nauvari sari has a nine-yard piece of cotton or silk, giving it the name nauvari sari, which translates to nine yards. Another name for these sarees is the Kashta or Namda Vastra saree, which loosely translates to a garment that does not require any additional clothing (petticoat). Despite its popularity, not much is known about nauvari sarees; for example, there are many types of sarees including Apsara, Devsena, Devyani, Kolhapuri, Kadambari, etc. These are saris worn during religious and cultural ceremonies, but what is perhaps less known is that women wore them during wars in the past. Although the nauvari may be limited to a particular region of the country, its appearance in various films worn by leading ladies of Bollywood has spread its appeal. It appears in the emblematic Drops song of Bajirao Mastani and sits beautifully on Vidya Balan in her seek number in Ferrari Ki Sawari. Thus, on the occasion of the Maharashtrian New Year traditionally known as Happy Padwa, we take a look back at some of the most iconic nauvari sari looks seen on the big screen: Kajol in Tanhaji: the unsung warrior Kajol adopted a vintage nauvari sari look to portray the wife of the main character in Tanhaji: the unsung warrior, set in 17th century India. The suit was designed by veteran designer Nachiket Barve, who did extensive research to get the drape right. Kriti Sanon in Panipat Kriti looked every bit the part in her stunning resplendent nauvari saree for Ashutosh Gowariker. Panipat. She mentions in her Instagram post that she even did sword fighting in this saree. Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani While Priyanka Chopra Jonas dons her fair share of nauvaries throughout this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, this breathtaking look from the dance song, Dropswith Deepika Padukone takes the cake. Priyanka Chopra in Kaminey In a traditional green nauvari, PeeCee looked every inch the fiery Maharashtrian bride in Kaminey. Rani Mukerji and Aiyyaa Regardless of what you think of the quirky film, Rani's quirky yet stunning look in the film's song Carry dollars cannot be taken lightly. Vidya Balan in Ferrari Ki Sawaari Painting the town red, Vidya Balan performed lavani in a stunning red saree in the song Mala Jau De Since Ferrari Ki Sawaari. Madhuri said in Sailab One of the most iconic ensembles of Madhuri's career, this koli-style nauvari sari look was one for the books. Especially with her dancing in the song We are present. Madhuri said in Gaja Gamini Another stunning look in her filmography, Madhuri stole hearts with this look in Gaja Gamini which was directed by legendary artist MF Husain, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Smita Patil in Bhumika Based on Hansa Wadkar's biography, Smita Patil played an actress who begins her shoot with a lavani performance in Shyam Benegal's critically acclaimed film. Bhumika Also read: ELLECyclopedia: Sabyasachis' Royal Bengal Tiger is more than just a recognizable heritage motif

