I loved him for that
Mel Gibson praised his longtime friend and Air America co-star Robert Downey Jr. in the latter's new movie. Esquire magazine cover story. Gibson called Downey bold, generous and kind for urging Hollywood to forgive Gibson after his infamous 2006 arrest, during which the Braveheart star made derogatory comments about Jewish people. Gibson's anti-Semitic remarks damaged his career in Hollywood.
I once found myself in a bit of a sticky situation that kind of ended my career, Gibson told Esquire. I was drunk in the back of a police car and I said stupid things, and all of a sudden: blacklisted. I am the spokesperson for the cancellation. Several years later [Robert] invited me to some sort of reward he was receiving. We always had this kind of swing, where if he was in the cart, I fell, and if I was in the cart, he fell. So I was pretty much non-existent in Hollywood at the time, and he stood up and spoke for me. It was a bold, generous and kind gesture. I loved him for that.
Gibson is referring to the 2011 American Cinematheque Awards ceremony. Downey received the annual award and used his speech to speak on Gibson's behalf. Downey, who is Jewish, asked Hollywood to join him in forgiving my friend for his trespasses, offering [Gibson] the same clean slate that you gave me, and allowing him to shamelessly continue his great and continuing contribution to our collective art.
Downey noted that unless you are completely sinless, in which case you chose the wrong fucking industry, then you should consider giving Gibson a second chance.
The Iron Man star knew a thing or two about second chances in Hollywood, considering he himself was an industry pariah at the turn of the century due to a series of legal troubles in the late '90s 1990. He was arrested in 1996 for possession of heroin, cocaine and an unloaded firearm and sentenced to three years of probation. A year later, he was then jailed for almost four months after missing a court-ordered drug test. He failed another exam in 1999 and was sentenced to three years in prison. Downey served 15 months, then was arrested again four months after his release for drug possession.
Downey's legal troubles made him a casting risk. Even Christopher Nolan recently admitted that he was a little afraid to meet Downey during the casting of Batman Begins.
I had heard all kinds of stories about how crazy you were, Nolan told his Oppenheimer star earlier this year. It was only a few years after the last of these stories that had been published about you.
Downey's history with Justice also made him a tough sell to Marvel for the career-defining role of Tony Stark. He was former Marvel Studios chairman David Maisels' first choice, but my board thought I was crazy for putting the company's future in the hands of a drug addict.
I helped them understand how great he was for the role, Maisel said in 2022. We were all confident that it was clean and would stay that way.
The casting of Downey in the role of Iron Man and the worldwide box office success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that was launched in his wake rehabilitated his image in Hollywood. Gibson's career, however, never returned to its peak after his arrest in 2006. And yet he continued to act and direct films. His 2016 war drama, Hacksaw Ridge, earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director.
Meeting on Esquires website to read Downeys cover story in its entirety.
