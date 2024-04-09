Entertainment
“Play It As It Lays”: Why Joan Didion’s Hollywood book still resonates
Maria Wyeth came to Hollywood for the same reason we all do: to escape from another place. But when we meet her in Play It As It Lays, the actor's hometown of Silver Wells, since swallowed up by a missile range in the Nevada desert, has regained a certain appeal, the restorative power of desolation . After all, his parents are dead, his marriage is disintegrating, his child is institutionalized, his career is in freefall. Only his father advised him that life itself is a shit game, has resisted over time. Everything is happening, she laments. I work very hard not to think about how everything is happening.
The Ultimate Hollywood Library
Play it as it establishes the ranks No. 1 on our list of the best Hollywood books of all time.
Yet stasis, implacability marks Joan Didion's 1970 novel as surely as change. Her defining motif in the form of highway clover leaves, coiled rattlesnakes, daily routines and calendar rhythms is the spiral or loop, and with it she paints a picture of a declining, saturated industry of copied films, predatory men, hackers and parasites. . Indeed, the most remarkable aspect of Didion's portrait is not the ruthless precision with which it captures the film industry then, but the clarity with which it corresponds to the film industry today. If your agent has ever dodged a meeting or encountered a unit publicist interfering on a scoop or been a third-line guest at an exclusive party, you've already experienced a scene from Play It As It Lays, that's- that is, the broken Hollywood it depicts is decidedly ours. Its only real anachronisms, to today's eyes, are Maria's snobbish jab at TV writers and the $1,500/month rent on her Beverly Hills house.
The novel endures because of its deep understanding that many people in this town see cinema as a metaphor, a substitute for other forms of currency: the tax break, the blind object, the endsheet, the big horse. The real cinema that takes place in Didion's cautionary tale takes place off-screen, on location, in the desert, for projects in which even the sketchiest details are hidden. The currency of the Hollywood kingdom is not work, but employment; not talent, but success; not images, but the power they imply or fail to achieve. On the downward slope to near-stardom, Maria must confront the fact that it's not her own name, but those of the men in her orbit, who can open doors, solve problems, carry weight. Hold on, says a young actor with whom she has an altercation, feeling this weight weighing on him. You never told me who you were.
It's easy, with the AI-generated slime seeping through the cracks of our defenses and the stories produced by battalions of workers disappearing at will, with its hollowed-out middle class, its influence on decline, its voices the most courageous hunted down by politicians and philistines, to aspire to the Hollywood of yesteryear. But Play It As It Lays suggests that such nostalgia is misplaced, even counterproductive. In every era of Hollywood history, its citizen writers, actors, directors, crew members; producers and publicists, craft services and support staff; Critics, movie buffs, and celebrity worshipers everywhere have had battles to fight, existential threats to overcome, and seeking solace in the past abdicates our responsibility to the future. Every generation has the right to the Hollywood they deserve.
Easier said than done. Didion Hollywood is an oasis for wanderers, or perhaps a mirage, and reckoning with difference is Maria's affliction, and by extension ours. Reading Play It As It Lays at 19, ensconced in film school at USC and fresh after selling my first story to West, the Los Angeles Times Magazine, for $1 a word, I couldn't understand how you could lose contact with your dreams. dream and action, at this age, occur almost in tandem. Now aged 37, a year older than Didion when she published the novel, I see the problem in reverse: action, so often compromised by the practical aspects of life, by the limits time, money, energy and opportunity, only succeeds in pushing dreams further out of reach.
There is of course another option. At the end of the novel, Maria details a new dream, that of leaving the highway of her life to can Damson and Sweet India plums with her lost daughter, Kate. Whether this ultimately turns out to be his oasis or just another mirage is up to the reader to guess, but if you, like me, have ever harbored this fantasy, you have already learned the moral of the story, which is to escape. has Hollywood turns out to be the easy part.
For the rest, I keep coming back to the advice my own father gave me, and I like to think that Didion and her heroine would appreciate: There's nothing like a free lunch.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/books/story/2024-04-08/joan-didion-play-it-as-it-lays-no-1-best-hollywood-books
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Revenge from Erdogan: Turkey will act against Israel for refusing aid to Gaza | Israel National News
- Celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Jakarta, Jokowi will hold an open day at the palace
- “Play It As It Lays”: Why Joan Didion’s Hollywood book still resonates
- Jadeja reaches IPL cricket milestone in Chennai's win over Kolkata | Cricket news
- Everett City Council to vote on dress code for bikini baristas
- Harvard SEAS researchers develop new type of fluid | News
- The International Gazette makes an all-share offer to DS Smith
- Apple cider vinegar benefits: Experts analyze possible health claims
- Chinese Xi meets Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to show support for Western democracies
- PM Modi extends greetings to Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi: Best wishes to all
- UK tanning bed industry already well regulated, says TSA chairman
- US and Japan announce military cooperation and joint NASA lunar mission