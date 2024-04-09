“Play It As It Lays”: Why Joan Didion’s Hollywood book still resonates

Maria Wyeth came to Hollywood for the same reason we all do: to escape from another place. But when we meet her in Play It As It Lays, the actor's hometown of Silver Wells, since swallowed up by a missile range in the Nevada desert, has regained a certain appeal, the restorative power of desolation . After all, his parents are dead, his marriage is disintegrating, his child is institutionalized, his career is in freefall. Only his father advised him that life itself is a shit game, has resisted over time. Everything is happening, she laments. I work very hard not to think about how everything is happening.

The Ultimate Hollywood Library Play it as it establishes the ranks No. 1 on our list of the best Hollywood books of all time.

Yet stasis, implacability marks Joan Didion's 1970 novel as surely as change. Her defining motif in the form of highway clover leaves, coiled rattlesnakes, daily routines and calendar rhythms is the spiral or loop, and with it she paints a picture of a declining, saturated industry of copied films, predatory men, hackers and parasites. . Indeed, the most remarkable aspect of Didion's portrait is not the ruthless precision with which it captures the film industry then, but the clarity with which it corresponds to the film industry today. If your agent has ever dodged a meeting or encountered a unit publicist interfering on a scoop or been a third-line guest at an exclusive party, you've already experienced a scene from Play It As It Lays, that's- that is, the broken Hollywood it depicts is decidedly ours. Its only real anachronisms, to today's eyes, are Maria's snobbish jab at TV writers and the $1,500/month rent on her Beverly Hills house.

(Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

The novel endures because of its deep understanding that many people in this town see cinema as a metaphor, a substitute for other forms of currency: the tax break, the blind object, the endsheet, the big horse. The real cinema that takes place in Didion's cautionary tale takes place off-screen, on location, in the desert, for projects in which even the sketchiest details are hidden. The currency of the Hollywood kingdom is not work, but employment; not talent, but success; not images, but the power they imply or fail to achieve. On the downward slope to near-stardom, Maria must confront the fact that it's not her own name, but those of the men in her orbit, who can open doors, solve problems, carry weight. Hold on, says a young actor with whom she has an altercation, feeling this weight weighing on him. You never told me who you were.

It's easy, with the AI-generated slime seeping through the cracks of our defenses and the stories produced by battalions of workers disappearing at will, with its hollowed-out middle class, its influence on decline, its voices the most courageous hunted down by politicians and philistines, to aspire to the Hollywood of yesteryear. But Play It As It Lays suggests that such nostalgia is misplaced, even counterproductive. In every era of Hollywood history, its citizen writers, actors, directors, crew members; producers and publicists, craft services and support staff; Critics, movie buffs, and celebrity worshipers everywhere have had battles to fight, existential threats to overcome, and seeking solace in the past abdicates our responsibility to the future. Every generation has the right to the Hollywood they deserve.

Easier said than done. Didion Hollywood is an oasis for wanderers, or perhaps a mirage, and reckoning with difference is Maria's affliction, and by extension ours. Reading Play It As It Lays at 19, ensconced in film school at USC and fresh after selling my first story to West, the Los Angeles Times Magazine, for $1 a word, I couldn't understand how you could lose contact with your dreams. dream and action, at this age, occur almost in tandem. Now aged 37, a year older than Didion when she published the novel, I see the problem in reverse: action, so often compromised by the practical aspects of life, by the limits time, money, energy and opportunity, only succeeds in pushing dreams further out of reach.

There is of course another option. At the end of the novel, Maria details a new dream, that of leaving the highway of her life to can Damson and Sweet India plums with her lost daughter, Kate. Whether this ultimately turns out to be his oasis or just another mirage is up to the reader to guess, but if you, like me, have ever harbored this fantasy, you have already learned the moral of the story, which is to escape. has Hollywood turns out to be the easy part.

For the rest, I keep coming back to the advice my own father gave me, and I like to think that Didion and her heroine would appreciate: There's nothing like a free lunch.