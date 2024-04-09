Jon Stewart Mocks Fox News' Response to Eclipse

Jon Stewart mocked Fox News' coverage of Monday's solar eclipse, asking “isn't there anything Fox can't tie to immigration?” »

Millions of people gathered across the United States to watch the spectacle, flooding the 13 states located in the eclipse's “path of totality,” where the moon completely blocked the sun. With the route starting in Mexico and ending in Texas, certain areas were off-limits for up to four minutes.

Main image: Jon Stewart performs on stage as part of the New York Comedy Festival on November 1, 2016 in New York. Inset: The moon covers the sun just before the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse in Torreon, Mexico. Stewart mocked Fox News' coverage of the celestial event on Tuesday's episode of “The Daily Show.”

Emergency warnings were issued in some locations due to the expected influx of visitors, as well as messages on how to view the eclipse safely.

Stewart opened Monday's episode of The daily show joking about the recent eclipse mania.

“The big news today is the end of the world,” he joked. “I think so. Are we even, are we still here?”

“The sun and moon have done what everyone has claimed to do for centuries now. The path has become total and now both planets… will return to years of ignorance of each other.”

“But not everyone was happy with today's celestial seasonings,” Stewart joked, before moving on to Fox News' coverage of the eclipse.

“A rare celestial event is met with political failure on the ground,” host and former White House secretary Dana Perino said in the clip.

“The southern border today will be directly in the path of totality when the moon covers the sun for nearly four minutes.”

His co-host, Bill Hemmer, added: “We're told authorities are preparing for higher traffic than usual, which means a real opportunity for smugglers, cartels and migrants to get right in. “

In response to the footage, Stewart joked: “Or they could just wait until night.”

“But I have to say, there’s nothing Fox can’t tie to immigration?” He continued. “Of course, if you combine the dangers of today's eclipse with Friday's seismic activity in the Northeast, the picture is more troubling.”

Stewart then mocked Republican politician Marjorie Taylor Greene, sharing CNN's coverage of her recent viral post about the New Jersey earthquake Friday morning, with the Georgia representative suggesting that the event, as well as the recent eclipse, is a sign from God to repent.

With a magnitude of 4.8, the earthquake was felt in New York State, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Maine.

“God is sending strong signs to America to tell us to repent,” Greene wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Earthquakes, eclipses and more to come. I pray our country listens.”

Feigning confusion, Stewart asked, “How do you know?” How would you say this is what God meant?

“Why would God be so obtuse?” he wondered. “Is this really how God works?”

Representing the deity, Stewart took on a deep voice and said, “I must let man know to repent of his wickedness.

“Dim the lights for about four minutes. Maybe shake New Jersey a little. Just a little noogie.”

