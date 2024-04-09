“Rajesh Khanna would drink, Neetu Kapoor would cook and” Firstpost





The evergreen actor was one of the most popular and popular antagonists of Hindi cinema in the 70s and 80s, and he reminisced about those times in a recent interview.

Veteran actor Ranjeet had a rather distinctive speaking style which came to the forefront in Sajid Khans. Full house 2. He was the go-to villain of Hindi cinema in the 70s and 80s. And in an interview with ANI, the actor recalled the days when all the big stars of the industry used to party at his house. He revealed: My parents lived in Delhi and I lived in Juhu, so everyone gathered there in the evenings. There was no inhibition, no formality or anything else. Name any hero and he was there. The actor added: Reena Roy would make paranthas, Parveen Babi would make drinks, Moushumi Chatterjee would make fish, Neetu Kapoor would make bhindi, it was that kind of atmosphere. People like Rajesh Khanna drank one or two bottles a night I was blessed. I believed that the house that welcomes guests is blessed by God. I had enough space to entertain people. There were also enough staff. About Madhuri Dixit Dixit cried and refused to do a sexual assault scene in Mithun Chakraborty starrer Prem Pratigya. She (Madhuri) started crying and refused to perform the scene. I was not aware of the situation that an artistic director had told me about. There was a Bengali artistic director. Our director was Bapu, he came from the South. I was having fun on the sets, like when I told my co-stars, honey I borrowed a little and made some changes. (facing the other side, I will change). I didn't even used to go to the makeup room. Very normal and all that. I was accepted like that; otherwise they would say I'm fake. Ranjeet is known for his villainous acts in Sharmeelee, Amar Akbar Anthony, Suhaag, Hum Se Hai Zamana, Bandhe Haath and Namak Halal. During his long career, he starred in more than 500 films. He has also starred in recent comedies like Behen Hogi Teri, Complete House 2 And Full house 4.

