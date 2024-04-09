Community Business: Sweethaven Lavender | Williamsburg Yorktown Daily





WILLIAMSBURG Out of Bush Neck Road in Williamsburg, rows and rows of purple can be seen during a certain season of the year. This season ? Lavender season. Opened to the public in 2019, Sweethaven Lavender has become a place where many locals come to relax and enjoy the peaceful serenity of their busy lives. “Above all, we were motivated by the desire to instill in our children a love of nature and a strong work ethic. But this goal pairs perfectly with our desire to create a picturesque haven for our community to retreat from the demands of life and be invigorated by the beauty of creation and quality time spent with loved ones,” explained the owner. Kerry Messer. During lavender season, guests can pick their own bushels of lavender, enjoy lavender-infused food and drinks, visit with the animals, take photos in the sunflower field, enjoy catered picnics, listen to live music and much more. The on-site merchant boutique offers guests the opportunity to find lavender products of all kinds, including honey, sprays, candles and more. “We offer a wide range of products created directly from what we grow. Guests enjoy an immersive experience where they can touch, taste, smell and appreciate the visual beauty of lavender. Our range of home fragrances, our organic care products and our delicious culinary products are handcrafted on site and thanks to numerous local partnerships. Customers love supporting a small family farm and meeting the people who make the products they love,” says Messer. The Messer family loves to add to the local and tourist fun. “Guests are drawn to the Historic Triangle because of their love of old-fashioned American values, which is also a strongly held core principle among Sweethaven guests. We share this same passion for freedom, a job well done and sharing a connection to our past with the next generation,” says Messer. When it comes to their guests, a comment seems to take precedence. “Our guests often tell us they feel like they're part of a Hallmark movie when they visit Sweethaven,” says Messer. Messer hopes that when guests leave the farm, they will feel relaxed and rejuvenated. “Our farm is an extension of our faith in God. So we aim to create an atmosphere of meaningful peace where guests can enjoy the beauty, joy and relaxation it provides,” Messer said. Lavender season kicks off in early spring with Sweethaven Lavender opening to the public on May 14. The season will end on June 29. The farm is open Tuesday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets to tour the farm, visit sweethavenlavender.com. Community Business is a feature series that profiles local business establishments in the Historic Triangle. If you would like to submit a business to feature, please email [email protected].

