The sequel to “Crew” takes off: Bollywood is buzzing with impatience!





In a delightful twist for Bollywood lovers, the comedy film 'Crew' has soared to great heights, winning hearts with its blend of humor, adventure and stellar performances. Led by the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, the film not only entertained the audience but also sparked talks of a sequel, according to a recent report by Variety. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and conceived by the creative minds behind 'Veere Di Wedding', Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, 'Crew' follows the escapades of three flight attendants caught up in a daring gold smuggling plot. With a star cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma and Trupti Khamkar, the film delivers laughter and excitement in abundance. Also Read: Crew Crosses 100 Crore Mark In Just Nine Days After its release over the Easter weekend, “Crew” quickly gained momentum, crossing the 100 million mark at the global box office. Its impressive first day collection of 18.86 crores, as reported by Variety, cemented its position as one of the highest-grossing female-led films in Bollywood. For producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the success of 'Crew' marks another triumph in their mission to promote women-centric narratives. Speaking to Variety, Rhea Kapoor highlighted their commitment to creating films that stand out alongside male-led blockbusters. Despite past obstacles, including the mixed reception of their previous collaboration “Thank You for Coming,” the producing duo remains undaunted in their pursuit of meaningful storytelling. With plans underway for a sequel to 'Veere Di Wedding' and excited talks of expanding the 'Crew' franchise, Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are pushing the boundaries and reshaping the Bollywood landscape. In an interview with Variety, Rhea Kapoor revealed discussions about a sequel to “Crew,” admitting her initial apprehensions regarding sequels but expressing excitement about the possibility. As anticipation builds for the next installment of the “Crew” series, audiences can expect more laughs, more thrills and more female-led genius on the big screen.

