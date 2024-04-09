Entertainment
Pakistani actor Imran Abbas reveals that he was offered Aashiqui 2, PK and Heeramandi. Watch | Bollywood
Imran Abbas, known for his brief stint in Bollywood, has made some candid revelations about the Hindi blockbusters he once turned down. The actor said no to filmmakers like Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkummar Hirani in a interview with Nida Yasir in her show Shan-e-Suhoor. (Also read: Pakistani actor Imran Abbas prefers Indian films because “writing the script requires work in Pakistan”; calls Alia Bhatt a good actor)
Imran Abbas admits saying no to many Bollywood filmmakers
In his interaction for Arry Digital YouTube channel, Imran said, “Career wise main peeche mud ke dekhta hun, Aashiqui jaise film chodh di, sab kehte hai, Aashiqui chodh di, itni badi film, aree Ram Leela ko tumne na keh diya ki unko. There was Sarfaraz's role in PK, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's current film Heeramandi which was not considered, it was left on the shelves. Guzaarish was a film starring Aditya Roy Kapur. (When I look back on my career, I rejected a film like Aashiqui 2. People keep telling me how could I say no to Aashiqui 2 and Ram-Leela. I was also offered the character of Sarfaraz in Rajkummar Hirani's PK. Although I didn't say no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, he was shelved. Aditya Roy Kapur's role in Guzzarish was also offered to me for the first time).
Imran Abbas claims he was first choice for Aashiqui 2
“Aashiqui 2 was the biggest project. Now everyone is saying that I was also offered Aashiqui, you ask Mahesh Bhatt that the only official offer made by the director Mohit Suri and the producer, they did not than me. That's what. But people try to make me realize what he did, what a great movie he made and what kind of movie he made, he didn't become that successful. Brother please don't try to depress me, principal. nahi hounga (Now everyone is claiming that they I was offered Aashiqui 2. But you can confirm from Mahesh Bhatt and Mohit Suri that the only official offer came to me. But people keep telling me how OI could drop these films when my other films weren't as successful. Please don't try to discourage me because I will not be affected).
