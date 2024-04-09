Bill Maher debates with Star Wars actor whether today's young people are “fragile”: “It's not their fault”





“Star Wars” actor Billy Dee Williams pushed back on Bill Maher's “Club Random” podcast after the liberal host called today's youth “fragile.” Both men complained about not understanding younger generations before Maher launched into a scathing tirade against today's youth. The liberal host called modern young adults “fragile” like “hothouse plants” because they were “badly raised.” “What if you are misinformed? Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in Star Wars, offered, before suggesting that younger generations simply lacked a “sense of history.” BIL MAHER MOCKS IVY LEAGUE SCHOOLS FOR INDOCTRINATION AND ANTI-ISRAEL HATE: COLLEGE MAKES YOU STUPID Maher agrees, saying the younger generation “don't know anything, but it's not their fault” because they were raised that way. Maher explained that he received an average education while growing up in a small town, but that his own experience allowed him to gain a basic understanding of major subjects. He compared his experience with the current education system, which he said pressures students to graduate no matter what. “You don’t need to know anything, and they will sign this diploma and kick you out if you complete it,” he said. “It’s criminal.” Maher asserted that even if today's young people ignore issues such as the war in Gaza, this does not undermine their confidence in expressing their opinions. BILL MAHER PLEDGES TO DO EVERYTHING HE CAN TO ENSURE TRUMP LOSE ELECTION Williams responded by saying there were certainly new challenges ahead for this generation, but he was hopeful for the future. “Things have changed tremendously, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fixed,” Williams said. “And it will be fixed. AI will definitely fix everything,” he joked. The two then shifted the conversation to focus on how artificial intelligence would change society. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Maher has frequently criticized far-left “indoctrination” at Ivy-League schools and the anti-Israel protests that sprung up on college campuses across the country following the October 7 terrorist attack. In a January episode of his podcast, he told comedian Sebastian Maniscalco that schools were failing to educate students on the basics and that social media was “rotting” the brains of today's youth. Fox News' Scott Whitlock contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/bill-maher-debates-star-wars-actor-youth-today-fragile-not-fault The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos