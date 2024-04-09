This Craftsman-inspired Hollywood ADU was once a rickety garage

From the street, Russell Brown's century-old Hollywood home appears to have all the hallmarks of a historic Craftsman: gable roofs, warm green earth-toned shingles, and a covered porch that leads to the front door.

But out back, a two-story accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, offers something different: a 21st-century version of Arts and Crafts architecture inspired, in part, by a mature Chinese elm and a maple smaller Japanese tree, whose branches generally graze what was formerly a garage.

As founder of Friends of Residential Treasures: Los Angeles (STRONG: LA)a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating Los Angeles' incredibly diverse architecture, it's no surprise that Brown would ask architects Anupama Mann and Siddhartha Majumdar to Wyota Workshop to design an ADU that celebrates its historic 1912 Craftsman home.

The intention was always to honor the aesthetic of the house and the neighborhood, Brown says of the addition. Philosophically, I didn't want to demolish the garage and send the debris to a landfill.

It never occurred to me to expand the ADU because I love the garden, says homeowner Russell Brown. The housing unit itself is meant to resemble a treehouse. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

He also wanted to preserve the towering Chinese elm in the backyard, which an arborist said is about 100 years old, half of its estimated lifespan.

The tree became the guiding principle of the house, Brown says of its influence on the ADU, which the architects designed to move away from the tree. I wanted to expand the garage but didn't want to damage the tree.

Faced with a structurally fragile garage that had fallen away from the foundation, the architects chose to preserve as much of the structure as possible, including the original garage door, while constructing a two-story ADU with an area of ​​400 square feet.

From the beginning, Brown wanted to save as much of the garage as possible.

We could have gotten a report condemning the building as unsafe, Majumdar said. But Russell made it clear that he wanted to reuse what already existed.

Before being converted into a two-story ADU, the garage was overgrown with trees. (Wyota Workshop)

After examining the construction of the garage, the architects surmise that it was not original to the property. It looks like a handyman came in and put something together, Brown said. The level of craftsmanship in the main house is not evident in the garage.

For an ADU located in a Historic Preservation Zone (HPOZ), preserving 50% of the structure was the team's wisest course of action in terms of exercising autonomy regarding its design.

After meeting with the HPOZ board twice in 2021 to see what we could do and what would trigger a public hearing and review, we decided to keep 50% of the structure, says Majumdar.

Architects Anupama Mann and Siddhartha Majumdar, from Wyota Workshop architecture studio. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Mann explains: If you only build 50% of the base, you don't need to go through a formal review with the HPOZ. You go through the zoning office and the Department of City Planning will approve the ADU.

After consulting with Brown, the architects decided to preserve the garage's 250-square-foot footprint, keep the garage door and add a second story.

The ADU features strong Craftsman lines that echo the design of the main homes. But inside, the interiors are clean and modern, with white oak floors and cabinets and plenty of exterior views thanks to multiple vertical windows overlooking the lush courtyard.

The house is modest, but the second floor makes it appear much larger than it actually is. I wanted interiors that were clean and flexible, Brown says of their simplicity. The second floor is built as an efficient office space, but there is ample storage space for clothes if anyone wishes to use it as a bedroom.

The first floor gym. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

The first floor of the Hollywood ADU can easily be transformed into a living room. (Steve King)

The ground floor, now converted into a gym, has enough space for a Peloton, treadmill, stair lift, bike storage and weights. A big-screen TV gives the room the authentic feel of a members-only gym, but it could quickly be transformed into a living room if Brown chose to rent out the ADU.

Looking at the first floor ceiling you can see the existing roofline. We deliberately contrasted the historic structure with the exposed steel beams, explains Majumdar. The juxtaposition of old and new is evident.

There is no kitchen at the moment, but the first floor is ready to accommodate a kitchen with plumbing and space for appliances. The second Russell wants to install a kitchen, it's ready, Mann says.

Handmade tiles in the shower by Pasadena artist and architect Cha-Rie Tang reflect the trees outside. A spiral staircase connects the two floors of the ADU. (Steve King)

The ADU features many unique details, including a contemporary spiral staircase and a trompe-l'oeil bay window inspired by Brown's Frank Lloyd Wright sojourn. Seth Peterson Cottage in Wisconsin and custom tile in the bathroom by a Pasadena-based artist and architect Cha Rie Tang.

When asked if the second-story ADU posed a problem for his Hollywood neighbors, Brown said they were more curious than worried about how long construction would take. Some of them are also adding ADUs, he notes.

Best of all, the ADU doesn't overwhelm the yard. On a large 8,000 square foot lot, Russell chose to keep the ADU small to preserve the garden.

It never occurred to me to expand the ADU because I love the garden, says Brown, who enjoys hosting movie screenings in the courtyard, which he considers an amphitheater.

Majumdar adds: The ADU meets Russell's needs. We didn't need to expand. Early on, we thought about how we could expand, and given that we wanted to keep the tree and garage, it was almost as if every constraint dictated the design.

The driveway of the house has become part of the garden. I call this the way of the philosophers, says Brown. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

As an independent filmmaker who can work anywhere, Brown appreciates the flexibility ADU gives him to consider the future.

I don't know if I'll live in Los Angeles or in this house forever, says Brown, who bought the property in 2003 for $830,000. If the next steward saw the ADU and wanted to move a family member here, it would be a great place for someone to live.

A trompe-l'oeil bay window inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's Wisconsin cottage adds visual interest to the second floor. (Steve King)

For now, his office, which includes a balcony, resembles a treehouse.

All my creative work writing, producing and running the nonprofit happens all day here upstairs, says Brown, who previously had an office on Western Avenue in Hollywood. I can't imagine a nicer place to work. It's the right amount of space and I'm surrounded by nature all day.

Like Brown, the architects found the lush green space inspiring. We took a garage that was collapsing in an HPOZ and made it into something under the shade of a tree, says Majumdar. It was profound for us.