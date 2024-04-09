'Reagan' Star Dennis Quaid Has No Regrets Despite Turning Down Several Huge Hollywood Hits

Dennis Quaid is happy with the way his decades-long career has turned out because of his career choices.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Quaid said that although he left big films behind, he had no regrets.

“I don't really regret any of them. Instead of Big, I did The Big Easy, which turned out to be kind of what jump-started my career, and you can't get everything,” he said. he declared. “That’s how it happens.”

When it comes to choosing a role, Quaid “just waits for things to happen to him.” He gave us some roles which became legendary films.

“I guess at the time there were reasons for that,” Quaid said of the films he said no to. “I dropped Big, I dropped A League of Their Own. I had good reason for that, Peggy Sue Got Married. There were a bunch of movies like that that I left come across The Dukes of Hazzard.”

One film that Dennis hasn't left out is the biopic “Reagan”, based on the life of the 40th President of the United States. The film was picked up for North American distribution by ShowBiz Direct in March.

Preparing to play Ronald Reagan was interesting for Quaid because Reagan was the first president he voted for. The actor wanted to make a point of not just “impersonating” the former president, which proved difficult.

“It was one of the hardest roles I’ve ever had to take on and get to know the person,” he said. “He was actually a great communicator, very private, quite an unrecognizable person.”

“I learned a lot in that role and a lot about him. He defeated the Soviets during the Cold War, which lasted almost 50 years, without firing a single shot. He brought us out of a very similar to what we're going through now and I did it with principles rather than the politics of the moment,” Quaid continued.

According to Deadline, “Reagan” is scheduled to hit theaters on August 30.

Outside of his career, Quaid revealed to Fox News Digital that he was choosing not to celebrate his 70th birthday and was just going to “ignore it.”

The “Parent Trap” actor admitted that starting a new decade “doesn't feel real.”

“Am I 70?” Quaid joked. “I'm just going to ignore it, that's what I'm going to do, just ignore it all because it doesn't feel real.”

Quaid, who turned 70 on April 9, has had a long and successful career in the film industry. He said his biggest goal during his film career was to take on as many different types of roles as possible.

“It’s great to be an actor,” he began. “You can go do some research. [and] live all these lives you would never have the chance to know. You go through all these doors that say “authorized personnel only” and you get all these experiences. »

Quaid said his career had been “incredible.”

“Every year never ceases to surprise me,” he said. “So the only strategy I've had in my career is to take on as many types of roles as possible, and I think I've done that.”

In addition to acting, Quaid released his debut gospel album, “Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners,” in July 2023. Earlier this month, he celebrated the DVD premiere of his album.

“It’s autobiographical,” he said. “It turns out this is part of the story, part of my spiritual journey.”