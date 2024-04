Voices of America Country Music Fest releases daily music programming and will be filmed for CMT's Hot 20 Countdown

Explore ARCHIVE: Photos from the Voices of America Country Music Fest 2023 “We are so excited to finally announce this year’s daily lineup, a truly incredible gathering of fantastic artists,” said Tyler Wogenstahl, president of Further Concepts and Investors. Our top priority is to provide the best possible experience for our festival-goers. We'll get there with even more surprises in store in the months to come. Here is the complete program: THURSDAY MAIN SCENE: Blake Tyler, 5:30 p.m.; Thomas Mac, 7 p.m.; Larry Fleet, 8:30 p.m. and Ernest, 10 p.m. FRIDAY WHISKEY JAM STEP: Ian Harrison, 1:30 p.m.; Logan Crosby, 2:30 p.m.; Tanner Adell, 3:30 p.m. and Chase McDaniel, 4:30 p.m. MAIN SCENE: Bryan Martin, 2 p.m.; Dee Jay Silver, 3 p.m.; Kylie Morgan, 4 p.m.; Cooper Alan, 5:30 p.m.; Chase Matthew, 7 p.m.; Lauren Alaina, 8:30 p.m. and Jason Aldean, 10 p.m. SATURDAY WHISKEY JAM STEP: Jonathan Hutcherson, 1:30 p.m.; Emily Ann Roberts, 2:30 p.m.; Aidan Canfield, 3:30 p.m. and Jake Worthington, 4:30 p.m. MAIN SCENE: Shaylen, 2 p.m.; DJ Slim McGraw, 3 p.m.; Lily Rose, 4 p.m.; Michael Ray, 5:30 p.m.; Brian Kelley, 7 p.m.; Brett Young, 8:30 p.m. and Keith Urban, 10 p.m. SUNDAY WHISKEY JAM STEP: Will Jones, 1:30 p.m.; The Castellows, 2:30 p.m.; two more to announce MAIN SCENE: Redferrin, 2 p.m.; DJ Slim McGraw, 3 p.m.; Drew Green, 4 p.m.; Maddie and Tae, 5:30 p.m.; Priscilla Block, 7 p.m.; Russell Dickerson, 8:30 p.m. and Sam Hunt, 10 p.m. Each day of the festival, doors open at 1 p.m. New this year is the Whiskey Jam Stage which is supported by the festival's new partnership with Nashvilles Whiskey Jam. Returning this year, the festival will once again be filmed for a full episode of Hot 20 Countdown, one of CMT's most-watched shows. Viewers will be able to watch exclusive interviews and performances on the festival grounds, says a release from the VOA Country Music Fest publicity team. Other events happening at the festival over the four days include several food vendors, on-site activations from select festival partners including Anheuser Busch, CELSIUS Energy Drink, G&J Pepsi, B105, CycleBar and Stretchlab, and a giant retail tent. Organizers said they expected the festival to be sold out. How to get there What: Voices of America Country Music Festival When: August 8-11, 2024 Or: Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Township. Tickets: Available online, ticket prices range from day passes at $59.99 to VIP tickets at $1,529. Check the website for different packaging. General admission parking is $36 and VIP parking is $72 per day. More: voacountrymusicfest.com

