Priyanka Chopra Shares Photo From The Sets Of Her Hollywood Film Heads Of State, Calls It Glamorous | Hindi Cinema News







On April 8, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and posted a photo of the sets of his next Hollywood movie Heads of State. In the photo, the actress can be seen sitting with her legs outstretched as she shows off her pink-colored soaked shoes. The cart can also be seen in the background as the cinematography team prepares for filming.

To accompany the photo, the actress wrote: Glamor (accompanied by a red heart emoji) #headsofstate

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State is an upcoming action comedy starring Idris Elba, John Cena and Jack Quaid in key roles. Filming is mainly carried out in London.

Priyanka Chopra was recently in India for one of many reasons. During her long visit, the actress shook up the Internet with her various public outings. She visited the holy Ram temple in Ayodhya with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie, and celebrated Holi and her cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday party with her family. She attended the Roman Holi party hosted by Isha Ambani. Besides this, she also attended her brother Siddharth Chopra's roka ceremony with her fiancé Neelam Upadhyaya. Several photos of this memorable event have been shared on the Internet.

After her trip to India, Priyanka Chopra Jonas resumes her work on "Heads of State" in Los Angeles

