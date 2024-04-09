Entertainment
Good luck, baby! Single Review: The Rise and Only Rise of the Princess of the Midwest Continues | Arts
The Princess of the Midwest is back. While headlining the Midwest Princess Tour and wrapping up her first run on Olivia Rodrigos' GUTS World Tour, Chappell Roan released her latest, beautifully crafted single, Good Luck, Babe!
Known for her vibrant pop sound and catchy lyrics that touch on themes of love, sex, self-discovery, homosexuality and femininity, Roan doesn't stray far from the glorious sonic excess of her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. Although Roan posted on his Instagram: We're entering a new chapter of the project and I'm exploring it with you, the track feels at home among the rest of his discography.
Starting with a distinctly '80s synthesized beat, the instrumentals of Good Luck, Babe! stick with the laser sounds of Naked In Manhattan and the pulsating electronic dance beat of Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl. Despite this, the track's sound is still distinct, using Roan's vocals to unite his '80s inspiration with his unmistakable campy energy. The song's mid-tempo start takes nothing away from this effort, instead setting the stage for Roan's vocals to work alongside the instrumental track and develop a satisfying build to the chorus.
Roan begins reproachfully. As she sings. It's good, it's cool / You can say it was nothing but you know the truth, his contempt is audible just beneath the surface. Moving into the pre-chorus, she picks up the tempo and builds up to the high note at the end of the line. You just wanna be the one I call baby that starts the chorus.
For all its simplicity, the chorus is no less rewarding. Singing in falsetto, Roan continues: You can kiss a hundred boys in bars / take another shot, try to stop the feeling before his own sumptuous choruses join in at the end. Good luck, baby! tells the story of letting go of someone who is deeply in denial about their sexuality and knowing that you will be better off for it. From the rich verses to the bouncy chorus and fiery bridge, Roan deftly explores both the pain and freedom of losing someone who can't love you the way they should, as well as the prideful disregard of telling them I love you. I said.
The skill in developing this theme is evident throughout the piece. The second verse and chorus both feature melancholy strings in the instrument, emphasizing not only the somber tone of the verse as Roan sings, And I'm crying, it's not fair / I just need a little of love, just needing some air, but also creating a sense of nostalgia for what could have been.
The abundance of sonic texture doesn't stop there. As the pre-chorus fades, Roan's ethereal yet haunting vocals introduce the malevolent fire of the bridge. She sings, When you wake up next to him in the middle of the night / with your head in your hands, you're nothing more than his wife and shame the subject into not listening to him. Her fiery tone in these lines adds a power to the lyrics before returning to the chorus now with the so of her, I told you so from the layered bridge, which adds more dimension to the track.
Good luck, baby! ends with the repetitive refrain: The world would have to stop just to stop the feeling. As the track nears its end, Roan slows down his singing as reverb is added and the instrumentals fade out. It stops the world of song, leaving open the question of whether it is actually possible to stop this feeling. The gradual tapering off of the outros is a fulfilling conclusion to the robust song, inviting endless future listening.
Roan's new single is an exciting taste of her future era, building on the unique themes and powerful sound she established in her previous album and cementing Roan as part of the future of pop music .
Editor Anna Moisieva can be reached at [email protected]. Follow her on @AMoiseieva.
