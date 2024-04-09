Ajay Devgn to Salman Khan: Before Akshay Kumar, these Bollywood heroes made their debut in Telugu

Akshay Kumar is not just a Bollywood actor, but the OG Khiladi of Indian cinema. Apart from being notable for his work in Hindi films, he has also done projects in the Tamil, Marathi and Punjabi industries. The beloved hero is now all set to make his Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu's upcoming film. Grab it. The fantasy drama also features Mohanlal and Prabhas in special cameos. Well, while we wait to see Kumar in his first ever Telugu film, here is a list of other Bollywood heroes who made waves with their debut in the South. Bollywood actors who debuted in South films

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in Manam

Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan made a special appearance in the 2014 Telugu film Manam, which was produced by the Akkineni family. He played the role of the chairman of a hospital who receives a call from Nagarjuna. The fantasy drama film also stars Nagarjuna's late father Akkineni Nageswara Rao, his son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi on the sets of Godfather

2022 has been a year of memorable cameos, and one of them was that of Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan. The superstar has joined megastar Chiranjeevi as his right-hand man in a Telugu political action thriller Godfather. Their scenes together left us wanting more and were nothing short of a visual treat for fans.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli on the sets of RRR

Inside SS Rajamoulis's 2022 masterpiece €€€, Ajay Devgn played the role of Ram Charan's on-screen father Alluri Venkatarama Raju. In the extended cameo, the actor proved that the amount of screen time he is given in any project will never affect his impactful performance. Devgn has won hearts with his amazing work

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh in Adipurush

As we already know, Jr NTR's upcoming film Cattle will mark Saif Ali Khan's full-fledged debut in Telugu. However, the Bollywood hero's first southern film was Prabhas'. Adipurus (2023), which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Khan portrayed the role of Lankesh in this film, based on the Ramayana.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Saindhav

Earlier this year, the versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his Tollywood debut with Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer Saindhav. He left a deep impression on the audience as a psychotic and ruthless gangster named Vikas Malik. Siddiquis' performance was one of the highlights of this action thriller.

Which of these Tollywood debuts managed to impress you?