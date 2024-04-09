Entertainment
Ajay Devgn to Salman Khan: Before Akshay Kumar, these Bollywood heroes made their debut in Telugu
Akshay Kumar is not just a Bollywood actor, but the OG Khiladi of Indian cinema. Apart from being notable for his work in Hindi films, he has also done projects in the Tamil, Marathi and Punjabi industries. The beloved hero is now all set to make his Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu's upcoming film. Grab it. The fantasy drama also features Mohanlal and Prabhas in special cameos. Well, while we wait to see Kumar in his first ever Telugu film, here is a list of other Bollywood heroes who made waves with their debut in the South.
Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan made a special appearance in the 2014 Telugu film Manam, which was produced by the Akkineni family. He played the role of the chairman of a hospital who receives a call from Nagarjuna. The fantasy drama film also stars Nagarjuna's late father Akkineni Nageswara Rao, his son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha.
Salman Khan
2022 has been a year of memorable cameos, and one of them was that of Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan. The superstar has joined megastar Chiranjeevi as his right-hand man in a Telugu political action thriller Godfather. Their scenes together left us wanting more and were nothing short of a visual treat for fans.
Ajay Devgn
Inside SS Rajamoulis's 2022 masterpiece €€€, Ajay Devgn played the role of Ram Charan's on-screen father Alluri Venkatarama Raju. In the extended cameo, the actor proved that the amount of screen time he is given in any project will never affect his impactful performance. Devgn has won hearts with his amazing work
Saif Ali Khan
As we already know, Jr NTR's upcoming film Cattle will mark Saif Ali Khan's full-fledged debut in Telugu. However, the Bollywood hero's first southern film was Prabhas'. Adipurus (2023), which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Khan portrayed the role of Lankesh in this film, based on the Ramayana.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Earlier this year, the versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his Tollywood debut with Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer Saindhav. He left a deep impression on the audience as a psychotic and ruthless gangster named Vikas Malik. Siddiquis' performance was one of the highlights of this action thriller.
Which of these Tollywood debuts managed to impress you?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/htcity/cinema/ajay-devgn-to-salman-khan-before-akshay-kumar-these-bollywood-heroes-made-their-telugu-debut-101712661586255.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ajay Devgn to Salman Khan: Before Akshay Kumar, these Bollywood heroes made their debut in Telugu
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls as bond yields fall ahead of inflation report
- Promoting innovation and investment in Africa
- 'A masterclass in giving terrible answers': Inside that Prince Andrew interview
- Ozempic and weight loss procedures: benefits, costs, risks
- Part of the San Andreas Fault may be preparing for an earthquake
- Happy Eid Al-Fitr, let's rebuild brotherhood
- Mat Kearney performs a concert on the field during Oregon's spring game
- No. 10 Florida wins series against No. 5 Tigers in walk-off mode
- China's Xi meets Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in show of support
- Matthew Sweet at the Magic Bag, 5 things to know – The Oakland Press
- Bringing new generative AI and security innovations to businesses of all sizes | Google Workspace