AI job cuts: Hollywood animation and visual effects unions fight threat of AI job cuts

“In the good old days,” DreamWorks co-founder and former Disney CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg mused late last year, “it took 500 artists five years to make a world-class animated film. I don't think not that it will take 10% in three years.”

With Hollywood already replacing its staff with generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, people working in the industry want rules to govern the new technology and ensure it doesn't use images that they created without paying them.

Elevate your tech prowess with high-value skills courses College offering Course Website IIM Kozhikode IIMK Advanced Data Science for Managers Visit WITH MIT Technology Leadership and Innovation Visit IIT Delhi IITD Certificate Program in Data Science and Machine Learning Visit

The U.S. film, television and animation industry employs some 550,000 people, and the sector's heavy use of technology makes staff particularly vulnerable to changes brought about by AI.

“Many workers in the entertainment industry have a lot of exposure to AI,” said Adam Fowler, an economist at CVL Economics, a consulting firm that has studied attitudes toward AI in Hollywood.

Fowler released a study in January commissioned by labor groups representing Hollywood animators, cartoonists and other artists that found 75% of industry bosses had cut, reduced or consolidated jobs after introducing AI to their workplace.

Unions representing animation and visual effects workers plan to demand rules on how studios deploy AI.

Discover the stories that interest you



“We are under threat of replacement by tools that are not qualified to replace us,” said Mark Patch, a visual effects (VFX) union organizer. “We want to build some defenses into our contract.” Fowler estimates that by 2026, more than 100,000 of the nation's 550,000 film, television and animation jobs will be disrupted by the explosion of recently developed generative AI products, including tools capable of creating images from text prompts, automatically animate shapes or generate digital 3D. models.

OpenAI, the AI ​​company behind ChatGPT, last month unveiled a tool called Sora that generates realistic videos based on simple text prompts, and is pitching the tool to Hollywood studios.

WORKER ACTION

Sam Tung, a screenwriter and member of an Animation Guild AI strategy committee, said his union will push for AI rules during its contract negotiations later this year.

“This will be focused on control – control over when and how AI products are deployed in our ship; who needs their use, who is able to make choices about how they are used” , did he declare.

Unions say they are not opposed to AI-based tools that could make repetitive tasks more efficient.

But they worry that studios could replace their work with lower-quality, cheaper versions of AI, using AI tools trained on the images without crediting or paying the people who created them.

Unions representing both writers and actors won some protections against AI last year after a months-long strike, including rules barring studios from forcing writers to use AI when writing of scripts.

Sarah Myers West, chief executive of think tank AI Now, said employment agreements were key battlegrounds over which the future of AI in society was shaping up.

“Increasingly, it is union contracts and union actions that set the conditions under which AI tools will be deployed in the real world,” she said.

FASTER, CHEAPER

The visual artists who bring Hollywood films to life are no strangers to technological change.

Many traditional animators who drew frame by frame found their work disrupted by computer-generated tools after the 1995 film “Toy Story” brought computer animation to the mainstream.

But researchers say generative AI presents new challenges. Not only can studio executives now create their own images and videos from simple text input, but many of the models underlying these tools could have been trained from images created by the workers they they seek to replace.

“Generative AI systems only work because they have a large set of data from others,” Tung said. “Not enough people are asking: where does this data come from?”

In previous contracts, the animation union won protections against technological change, including rules requiring studios to retrain workers on new tools and restrictions on replacing entire crews with new technology.

Fowler's study found that the advent of generative AI tools motivated studio executives to consider such moves.

About a third of industry executives predict that AI will replace 3D modelers as soon as 2026.

A quarter expect graphic designers to be affected too, while around 15% report that writers, illustrators, animators, surface and material artists are vulnerable to AI in the near term.

“If it's faster and cheaper, executives might think that will allow them to lay off a number of artists. This will then become a real threat to our jobs – even if the artistic quality of the film deteriorates,” he said. Tung said.

DEMOCRATIZING TECHNOLOGY?

However, for aspiring filmmakers — or those with small budgets — some new AI tools could open up new opportunities for visualizing projects while pitching them to studios or backers, said Nem Perez, an independent filmmaker in Los Angeles.

Perez created an app called StoryBlocker, which allows filmmakers to simulate their ideas using generative AI tools.

“The James Camerons of the world have entire teams doing this work for them, which is not the case with independent filmmakers, so it can be democratized,” Perez said, referring to the “Titanic” director and “Avatar.”

Perez and actor Sway Molina recently assembled a team of AI artists and created a feature-length parody of the film “Terminator II” using only generative AI tools, to showcase the technology.

Because the film was a parody, its use of “Terminator” intellectual property was protected from U.S. copyright claims, but the legality of using such tools for commercially released films is still unclear .

Numerous legal challenges are pending in US courts claiming that generative AI violates US copyright law by training on the intellectual property of others.

For its part, IATSE – the union that brings together animation and visual effects workers – has called on the US Congress to strengthen copyright rules to ensure that AI products cannot not be freely educated on the copyrighted work of its members.

The Animation Guild is currently conducting a survey of its members to gauge their concerns about AI and help them develop a strategy.

Guild member Brandon Jarret said he believes workers' concerns will extend beyond their own immediate fear of being replaced.

“Every time you ask the AI, how much water is used, how much energy is consumed? He asked. “These are things that our members are interested in as well.”