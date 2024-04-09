Jon Stewart slams US response to Israel-Hamas war on 'Daily Show'

Jon Stewart gave a scathing critique of the United States' role in the war between Israel and Hamas on “The Daily Show” Monday night.

The Comedy Central host took a moment to give Gaza a “health check” after war hit the country. 6 six month mark this weekend.

As the war continued, he said, “justice began to look more like cruelty.”

Stewart continued: “But don't worry: America, the shining city on a hill, stands up for our universal values.”

Addressing the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Stewart compared the US response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Stewart showed a clip of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling Russia's weaponization of food in Ukraine “unconscionable,” a description he agreed with.

“Speaking of which, there is a real famine in Gaza caused by the war. I suppose America will also consider that unacceptable,” he said rhetorically.

Stewart then showed a clip of National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby saying America was “concerned” about the crisis in Gaza.

“Well, you can’t spell inadmissible without worrying,” Stewart said. “Or at least part of the 'scam' part.”

Stewart shared other examples of what he sees as America's uneven response to the respective wars, including attacks on the free press. The comedian compared White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's harsh condemnation of the Russian government's “repression” of journalists to her comments describing reports of a possible Israeli ban on Qatari media Al-Jazeera.

“And if it’s true, we condemn it?” » said Stewart. “And by the way, is that true? It seems like you could probably just call someone and say, 'Is that true?' And if they say, 'Yeah, that's true,' you might say, 'That's disturbing. Not condemning, but disturbing.'”

Israel's Parliament earlier this month approved a law granting the government temporary authority to prevent foreign information networks considered a threat to national security from operating in the country. After that, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said the Al Jazeera media outlet would be “closed in the coming days.” “.

He then highlighted the high number of deaths among journalists in the war between Israel and Hamas. The Committee to Protect Journalists reportedat least 95 journalists and media workers were killed during the war, including 90 Palestinians. This figure also includes two Israeli journalists and three Lebanese journalists.

Stewart also compared the denunciation of the taking of land by force, showing a clip of President Joe Biden saying America would “never waver” from its commitment against the act.

Stewart acknowledged that there could be a difference between the Russian war and the war between Israel and Hamas, but pointed to a decision last month that saw Israel advance plans to build more than 3,400 housing units in the settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In a clip of Blinkin during a trip to Israel, he said: “Anyone who takes action that makes things more difficult, more difficult in this time, is something we have a problem with.”

Although the United States said it opposed the move, Israel said the project was moving forward.

“The verbal gymnastics that the U.S. government must undertake to not offend the delicate sensibilities of a country for which we provide the bulk of weapons is,” Stewart said, before an exasperated shout. “Every time America tells the world that there is something we will not allow, Israel seems to say: 'challenge accepted'.”

Although Stewart said that both Israel and America should know that you cannot “bomb your way to security,” he then addressed the issue of selling arms to Israel.

“The subtext of all this is that America knows it's wrong, but apparently doesn't seem to have the courage to say it in a direct way,” Stewart said.

Contribute: Staff reports and dispatches