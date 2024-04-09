Entertainment
Jon Stewart slams US response to Israel-Hamas war on 'Daily Show'
Jon Stewart gave a scathing critique of the United States' role in the war between Israel and Hamas on “The Daily Show” Monday night.
The Comedy Central host took a moment to give Gaza a “health check” after war hit the country.
6six month mark this weekend.
As the war continued, he said, “justice began to look more like cruelty.”
Stewart continued: “But don't worry: America, the shining city on a hill, stands up for our universal values.”
Addressing the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Stewart compared the US response to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Stewart showed a clip of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling Russia's weaponization of food in Ukraine “unconscionable,” a description he agreed with.
“Speaking of which, there is a real famine in Gaza caused by the war. I suppose America will also consider that unacceptable,” he said rhetorically.
Stewart then showed a clip of National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby saying America was “concerned” about the crisis in Gaza.
“Well, you can’t spell inadmissible without worrying,” Stewart said. “Or at least part of the 'scam' part.”
Stewart shared other examples of what he sees as America's uneven response to the respective wars, including attacks on the free press. The comedian compared White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's harsh condemnation of the Russian government's “repression” of journalists to her comments describing reports of a possible Israeli ban on Qatari media Al-Jazeera.
“And if it’s true, we condemn it?” » said Stewart. “And by the way, is that true? It seems like you could probably just call someone and say, 'Is that true?' And if they say, 'Yeah, that's true,' you might say, 'That's disturbing. Not condemning, but disturbing.'”
Jon StewartIgnores Backlash Over Joe Biden's Criticism During Return to 'Daily Show'
Israel's Parliament earlier this month approved a law granting the government temporary authority to prevent foreign information networks considered a threat to national security from operating in the country. After that, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said the Al Jazeera media outlet would be “closed in the coming days.” “.
He then highlighted the high number of deaths among journalists in the war between Israel and Hamas. The Committee to Protect Journalists reportedat least 95 journalists and media workers were killed during the war, including 90 Palestinians. This figure also includes two Israeli journalists and three Lebanese journalists.
More than 30,000 lives lost:Visualizing the death and destruction of the Israeli war in Gaza
Stewart also compared the denunciation of the taking of land by force, showing a clip of President Joe Biden saying America would “never waver” from its commitment against the act.
Stewart acknowledged that there could be a difference between the Russian war and the war between Israel and Hamas, but pointed to a decision last month that saw Israel advance plans to build more than 3,400 housing units in the settlements in the occupied West Bank.
In a clip of Blinkin during a trip to Israel, he said: “Anyone who takes action that makes things more difficult, more difficult in this time, is something we have a problem with.”
Although the United States said it opposed the move, Israel said the project was moving forward.
“The verbal gymnastics that the U.S. government must undertake to not offend the delicate sensibilities of a country for which we provide the bulk of weapons is,” Stewart said, before an exasperated shout. “Every time America tells the world that there is something we will not allow, Israel seems to say: 'challenge accepted'.”
Although Stewart said that both Israel and America should know that you cannot “bomb your way to security,” he then addressed the issue of selling arms to Israel.
“The subtext of all this is that America knows it's wrong, but apparently doesn't seem to have the courage to say it in a direct way,” Stewart said.
Contribute: Staff reports and dispatches
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/tv/2024/04/09/jon-stewart-daily-show-israel-hamas-war-response/73258686007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lok Sabha elections: Narendra Modis returns as PM, an inevitability, say rally participants | Election news
- 'Forever chemicals' found in more than half of food and beverage samples | uk news
- Jon Stewart slams US response to Israel-Hamas war on 'Daily Show'
- Messaging app “Beeper'' that angered Apple is acquired by WordPress.com owner
- Bangor International Airport: Bomb squad responds, police say
- New Jersey was hit by another earthquake during a solar eclipse on Monday
- AI-powered election campaigns are here, where are the rules?
- UH Mnoa Kumu dominates Merrie Monarch again
- Ulhas Shirke and Moonmoon Mukherjee win titles
- A Very Strange and Ugly Worldview: The Dark Side of Fast Fashion Brand Brandy Melville | Documentary
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls as bond yields fall ahead of inflation report | national news
- Astrobotic will launch a small probe with NASA's ice-hunting VIPER on a mission next month