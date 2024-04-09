Bollywood Roundup: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Zeenat Aman and more…

– Advertisement –

Big B says it was a quiet family brought for better half' Jayas 76th birthday

Mumbai– As his 'better half' Jaya Bachchan turned 76 on Tuesday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a note expressing his love and gratitude for her.

The actor also shared that it was a “quiet family homecoming” at midnight.

On the blog, Big B shared: It's the morning of another family birth…of which this required no explanation…the better half is celebrating her birthday TODAY, and all greetings for her are acknowledged and witnessed of gratitude, as always.

A quiet family “brings” for the 9th at midnight… and the love of the immediate family presence, he added.

In June 1973, Big B and Jaya Bachchan got married. The two have a daughter, Shweta, and a son, Abhishek Bachchan.

The two have worked together in films like 'Sholay', 'Abhimaan', 'Zanjeer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Mili' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', among others.

The two were last seen together on screen in R. Balkis' 2016 film 'Ki & Ka' in a special appearance. The film originally starred Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Akshay and Tiger pray at Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Mandir ahead of the release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Mumbai– Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are currently in Abu Dhabi to promote their upcoming action entertainer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', have sought blessings at the BAPS Hindu Mandir.

It is the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The temple built and run by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) was inaugurated on February 14.

On social media, Akshay shared a video in which he can be seen wearing a white kurta with black designs and pairing it with black pants. Tiger is wearing a green kurta and beige colored pants.

The duo is seen joining hands and touching the feet of the temple priest. The actors interact with the priest and tour the temple.

Akshay and Tiger are also seen doing aarti inside the temple.

The post is captioned as, “I had the opportunity to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, it was an absolutely divine experience. »

Akshay also extended warm greetings to Navratri, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

“May these auspicious occasions bring you and your loved ones joy, prosperity and a new beginning,” he added.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film will be released in theaters on April 11.

Zeenat Aman's Relationship Advice: “Living Together Before Getting Married”

Mumbai– Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Tuesday shared some relationship advice, saying she highly recommends living together before getting married.

Taking to Instagram, the actress known for her work in films like 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' and 'Dostana' shared a series of photos with her four-legged friend Lily.

The pictures show Zeenat wearing a white and green floral shirt and a white skirt. She is sitting in a garden and playing with her dog.

The post is captioned as follows: “Two birds, one message! First off, by popular demand, here's my crazy Lily having a cuddle in the garden this afternoon. Lily is a good old desi dog rescued from the streets of Bombay. She is my darling shadow and the reason I am a strong advocate for pet rescue and adoption.

“On another note, one of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I've never shared before: if you're in a relationship , I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married,” she said in the post.

Zeenat further revealed that she gave the same advice to her sons – Azaan and Zahaan.

“It's the same advice I've always given to my sons, both of whom have been or are in relationships. It just makes sense to me that before two people involve their family and the government in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test,” the post read.

“It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Facing the moody storm? Agreed on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire going in the bedroom? Resolve the millions of small conflicts that inevitably arise between two very close people? In short, are you really compatible? » » she added in the message.

“I am aware that Indian society is a little uptight about 'living in sin', but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge? “, concluded Zeenat.

Anil Kapoor opens up about how his wife Sunita shares the 'burden' when it comes to finances

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor has opened up about how his beloved and wife Sunita shared the “load” in his bad times.

Anil and his elder daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor were present at the seventh edition of Ariel's iconic moves event #sharetheload.

Talking about sharing the burden in his personal life, Anil said, “For me, in my life, it started many years ago, when I first met Sunita. »

Sonam interrupted him and said, “50 years ago. »

Anil laughed and said, “Yeah, 50 years ago… We’ve been together for 50 years. There were times when I met her, obviously I wasn't doing very well financially and she was really taking care of a lot of things. And that's how we share the load, where she steps forward to share the load when it comes to money. So it’s not just about household chores.”

The actor, who was recently seen in 'Fighter,' added: “For example, there were times when certain things I couldn't afford, very small things. But I didn't have to tell her, automatically she would share the load. Like traveling sometimes, or having a meal, sometimes we went to a normal restaurant, sometimes to a slightly better restaurant, we went out together. Automatically, she knows that I don't have a money to pay the bill. So before I knew it, she was paying the bill.

Sonam added, “She always pays the bill. My father has no idea.

The 67-year-old actor went on to say: “Now she's getting revenge. So, this understanding must be there between partners, friends and especially the husband and wife with whom you share the load.

“When you share the load without making an effort, without it being obvious and without the other person feeling it, I think that's the wonderful part of sharing the load,” he added.

Anil married Sunita, a costume designer in 1984. The couple has three children: Sonam, film producer Rhea and her actor-son Harsh Vardhan.

Sunny Leone's birthday promise to her husband: 'Promised to be together in good times and bad'

Mumbai– Actress and model Sunny Leone penned a sweet birthday message on Tuesday as she celebrated 13 years of marital bliss with Daniel Weber.

Sunny, who has 55.2 million followers on Instagram, shared a throwback wedding photo. The snap shows Sunny wearing a heavily embroidered red bridal outfit, while Daniel wears a golden sherwani.

The image is clicked on a gurudwara.

It is captioned: “We made a commitment to God and promised to be together not only in good times but also in very bad times. God has blessed us and our family with so much love! And I hope we continue this path hand in hand forever, baby love @dirty99 Happy anniversary!

In July 2017, the couple adopted their first child from Latur, Maharashtra, a baby girl named Nisha. They announced the birth of their twins – Asher and Noah, born via surrogacy in March 2018.

On the professional front, she has the Malayalam film “Rangeela” in the pipeline. (IANS)