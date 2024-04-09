Maggie Sajak, 29, kisses her boyfriend, 48-year-old actor Ross McCall, while out in Los Angeles





Maggie Sajak and Ross McCall are taking their relationship to the next level. The 29-year-old TV personality was spotted getting cozy with the 48-year-old Scottish actor on March 26 during a casual stroll in Los Angeles. Walking hand in hand, the duo – who were walking a dog – shared a kiss at one point during their outing. WHEEL OF FORTUNE HOST PAT SAJAK GETS EMOTIONAL AS DAUGHTER MAGGIE SAJAK REPLACES VANNA WHITE McCall, who was previously engaged to actress Jennifer Love Hewitt in 2007 and Italian actress Alessandra Mastronardi in 2021, is best known for his roles in shows like “White Collar” and “Band of Brothers.” Representatives for Sajak and McCall did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Confirmation of their relationship comes weeks before her father, longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak, films his final episode of the game show – which airs June 7. In June 2023, he announced that he was leaving the series after more than four decades of hosting. LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS “Well, the time has come,” Pat wrote in a statement at the time. “I have decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It has been a wonderful adventure and I will have more to say in the months to come. Many thanks to all of you. (If nothing “Otherwise, this will keep the clickbait sites busy!).” A week after the news was released, it was announced that Ryan Seacrest would take over as host for season 42. However, as Maggie has taken over hosting duties from her father in the past, some fans were quick to ask her to step in as the official host. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “I still think you should take over from your dad,” one fan wrote in an Instagram post. “I'm not impressed that Ryan Seacrest is taking your dad's place on the show. Maybe I'll stop watching.” “I was so disappointed that you weren't chosen to succeed your father,” another person commented. “I certainly hope the producers of the show are smart enough to have you take over for Vanna.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Maggie currently works as the show's social media correspondent, posting videos of her interviews with contestants online. In 2020, she took on the role of Vanna White for a week while Pat recovered from surgery, with White acting as main host. In 2023, she did the same when White played “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” with “Jeopardy!” hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik .

