Hollywood Bowl removes hundreds of parking spaces to combat traffic congestion

Are you going to the Hollywood Bowl? Plan ahead if you want to park your car. The popular hillside site is transforming two of its four parking lots into carpool and shuttle centers in hopes of relieving congestion in the area.

Around 350 parking spaces will be lost starting this Thursday with the first show of the season, Keep Partying: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett .

Daniel Song, who serves as interim CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which operates the venue, told LAist the move should improve the experience for guests and people simply trying to get home or around of the Hollywood Bowl.

Our goal, as stewards of this incredible historic site, has always been to make it as easily accessible to everyone who lives in the Southern California region, Song said.

What are your options?

There will still be about 1,400 prepaid parking spaces available at the site, but Song said it's more important than ever to plan ahead. The Thursday show, for example, is almost already sold out.

But if you don't want to drive, you can take the Bowl Shuttle from Burbank, the Los Angeles Zoo, Hollywood Boulevard and Studio City.

There are also park and ride locations throughout LA County, and tickets are available online until 10 a.m. the day before each event.

You can find details of both options here and buy tickets here .

Song said he would check the changes for himself this week and throughout the day. season , to ensure that the effects are positive. And if it doesn't work out the way they hope, he said they'll continue to make adjustments.

As people come to the Hollywood Bowl, especially as we get used to this kind of new system, just give yourself a little more time, Song said. Come early, have a picnic, enjoy the outdoors and give yourself plenty of time to get there.

About change

Song said it's no secret that traffic and parking have become a challenge when it comes to the bowl.

It's a running joke, people don't like parking, people don't like traffic, but people love bowling, he said.

However, space is limited.

The venue, more than 100 years old, is adjacent to Highland Avenue and the 101 Freeway, which doesn't leave much room for the huge parking lots seen at similar venues in Southern California.

Song said they are looking for ways to improve the space they have for everyone moving around the area.

He said converting Lots C and B, except for accessible parking, to carpool and buses would have a more consistent impact on overall traffic and parking around the Hollywood Bowl.

The decision was made based on recommendations from transportation consultants who found that all the different ways to get to the venue conflicted with each other, Song said, with about 17,000 people converging on a small stretch from Highland Avenue.