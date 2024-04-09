Entertainment
Librarians fear new sanctions, even prison, as activists challenge books
When an illustrated edition of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaids Tale was published in 2019, educators in Clayton, Missouri, needed little debate before deciding to keep copies in school libraries. high schools. The book is widely considered a classic work of dystopian literature about women's oppression, and a graphic novel would help it reach teenagers who struggle with words alone.
But after Missouri lawmakers adopted a law in 2022 Subjecting librarians to fines and imprisonment for allowing sexually explicit materials on the shelves, the suburban St. Louis district reconsidered Atwood's new edition and withdrew it.
There is a depiction of a rape scene, a maid being forced into a sexual act, said Tom Bober, Clayton District Library coordinator and president of the Missouri School Librarians Association. This is literally a panel from the graphic novel, but we felt it violated Missouri law.
Across the country, Protests and book bans have multiplied at the highest levels in decades. Public and school libraries have been flooded with complaints from community members and conservative organizations such as Moms for Liberty. Increasingly, lawmakers are considering new penalties, crippling lawsuits, hefty fines and even jail time for distributing books that some consider inappropriate.
This trend comes as officials seek to define terms such as obscene and harmful. Many conflicts involve material with racial and/or LGBTQ+ themes, such as Toni Morrison's novel The Bluest Eye and Maia Kobabes' memoir Gender Queer. And while no librarians or educators were jailed, the threat alone led to more self-censorship.
Already this year, lawmakers in more than 15 states have introduced bills to impose heavy penalties on libraries or librarians.
Utah enacted a law in March that authorizes the state's attorney general to enforce a new system for challenging and removing sensitive books from schools. The law also creates a committee to monitor compliance and violations.
Pending Idaho Gov. Brad Little's signature is a bill that allows local prosecutors to file charges against public and school libraries if they fail to remove harmful materials from the reach of children.
The laws are designed to limit or remove legal protections that libraries have enjoyed for decades, says Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom.
Since the early 1960s, institutions including schools, libraries and museums, as well as educators, librarians and other staff who distribute materials to children, have been largely exempt from costly lawsuits or possible criminal charges.
These protections began appearing in states as America grappled with standards surrounding obscenity, set by the Supreme Court in 1973.
In their 5-4 decision in Miller v. California judges said obscene materials are not automatically protected by the First Amendment and proposed three criteria that must be met to qualify as obscene: whether the work, taken as a whole, appeals to an interest lascivious. , if the work depicts or describes, in a patently offensive manner, sexual conduct specifically defined by applicable state law, and if the work lacks “serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”
Eventually, nearly all states adopted protections for educators, librarians, and museum officials, among others who provide information to minors.
Until recently, police and prosecutors were unable to file charges against public libraries for materials that made some people uncomfortable. These exemptions have prevented spurious lawsuits against teachers in areas related to health and sexuality curricula, art, drama and difficult subjects in English classes, says a 2023 report from EveryLibrary, a committee national political action which opposes censorship.
Last year, Arkansas and Indiana targeted educators and librarians with criminalization laws. Tennessee has criminalized publishers who provide obscene material to public schools.
Some Republicans are calling for sanctions and restrictions that would apply nationwide. Referring to pornography in the foreword to Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation's plan for a possible second Donald Trump administration, the right-wing group's president, Kevin Roberts, wrote that the people who produce it and distribute should be imprisoned. Educators and public librarians who provide it should be classified as registered sex offenders.
Arkansas' version was temporarily blocked by a federal judge after a coalition of librarians and publishers challenged the legality of subjecting librarians and booksellers to criminal prosecution if they provided materials harmful to minors.
Indiana lawmakers removed educational purposes as a defense for librarians and school educators accused of inflicting obscene or harmful material crimes on minors punishable by up to 2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The law also requires public catalogs of each school library's contents and complaint response systems.
Indiana's law took effect January 1. It's likely a question of when legal action will be taken, and anxiety has created a deterrent effect.
This scares some people. It's very scary, said Diane Rogers, school librarian and president of the Indiana Library Federation. If you are a licensed teacher and are simply accused of a crime, you risk getting rid of your license even if you are found innocent. This is a very serious thing.
Rogers said she is confident that Indiana school libraries do not offer obscene materials, but she has seen reports that some districts have moved some titles to older age groups or required the approval of parents to consult them.
A PEN America list shows 300 titles removed from school libraries in 11 Missouri districts after lawmakers banned sexually explicit material in 2022, punishable by up to a year in prison or a fine of $2,000. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and library groups challenged the law last year, but it remains in effect pending a petition asking the state to intervene.
Gender Queer is another title no longer available to high school students in Clayton, where district officials recently turned their attention to Mike Curato's graphic novel Flamer, about a teenager who struggles with his gender identity and how to join Boy Scout camp. The American Library Association included Flamer on its list of The most contested and/or banned books of 2023.
We've had many discussions about how to interpret the law and not violate it, Bober said. But we also didn't want to go too far or overcensor our collections. With Flamer, we didn't feel like we were breaking the law.
