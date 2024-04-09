Lakota actor Cole Brings Plenty found dead in Kansas | Navajo-Hopi Observer

LAWRENCE, Kan. Johnson County deputies discovered the body of missing 27-year-old Lakota actor Cole Brings Plenty on April 5.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of ​​200th and Homestead Lane in Johnson County around 11:45 a.m. for a report of an unoccupied vehicle. Officers checked the area and found Brings Plenty's body in a wooded area, away from the vehicle. Investigators and a medical examiner were on scene, according to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Brings Plenty disappeared on March 31, after leaving the scene of an alleged domestic violence incident in Lawrence, Kansas. Lawrence police had charged the Minicouju Lakota actor and Haskell Indian Nations University student with assaulting a woman.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers responded to reports of a woman screaming for help early on March 31, but the suspect fled before officers arrived. Investigators identified Brings Plenty as the suspect and he was shown on traffic cameras fleeing the city after the incident, according to police.

He was last seen driving south on Kansas Highway 59 in a white Ford Explorer.

The Lawrence Police Department did not provide any further details about the alleged domestic violence incident, but the department submitted an affidavit to the prosecutor for Brings Plenty's arrest.

“I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us,” Brings Plenty's father, Joe Brings Plenty Sr., and his family said in a statement. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you have sent for Cole. We also want to thank everyone who came walking alongside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew and loved the goodness of Cole's heart.

During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and consider how we move forward. Please know that we appreciate you and your understanding.

The Kansas City Indian Center assisted the Brings Plenty family in the search for their missing relative this week by sharing information online and distributing missing persons flyers.

We are all absolutely devastated by this outcome, Gaylene Crouser, executive director of the center, told ICT. Our prayers are with his family and our community.

Crouser and others planned to attend a community potluck Friday evening. in the Haskell Indian Nations University Library in Lawrence. Before the event, mourners gathered on the lawn outside to pray together.

Cole Brings Plenty, the nephew of “Yellowstone” actor Moses Brings Plenty, was known for his role as Pete Plenty Clouds in the 1923 Yellowstone prequel. He also starred in Into the Wild Frontier and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger .

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Cole Brings Plenty, a valued member of our university family, Haskell University President Frank Arpan said in an April 5 statement. Our thoughts are with Cole's loved ones during this difficult time, and we ask for the family's empathy, compassion and respect.

Counselors from Morningstar Counseling, an Indigenous-led counseling firm, are expected to be available on the Haskell University campus April 8-9.

The Cole Brings Plentys Tribe, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, shared a statement on April 5.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe offers its deepest sympathy and support to Cole's family and friends, the tribe said. He was an exemplary example of what it means to be a good parent and we stand with you as you grieve. We respectfully request that the Coles family have their privacy as they grieve the loss of their son, brother, grandson, nephew and uncle.

The tribe called for a “full and thorough investigation” into Cole's death and said the tribe's attorney general would contact Kansas authorities to make sure that happens.

Candi Brings Plenty, Cole Brings Plenty's cousin, shared a Facebook post Friday evening describing her reaction to the news.

We all collapsed, openly, loudly and hard, in a public space. This Lakota lady came and cried with us, my Ina Maria Stands, Breana Joy, Pejuta Skuya Win and myself, that's how deep the love for Cole Brings Plenty is, she wrote.

Trenton Casillas-Bakeberg, a 27-year-old Cheyenne River citizen, attended high school with Brings Plenty and remained friends with him over the years.

He said Brings Plenty often contacted him during his frequent visits home and invited him to Lakota sweat lodge ceremonies. He remembers a time when he and Brings Plenty helped set up a sweat lodge during a Wounded Knee Memorial Run in subzero weather.

We lit the fire. We set up and prepared the lodge, Casillas-Bakeberg said. We were sweating around two in the morning.

He said Brings Plenty had an optimistic and infectious personality with incredible potential to succeed in whatever he did.

He was younger than me, but I admired him, he said. He had this light. I can't imagine a world now without him.