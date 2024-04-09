Susan Sarandon and Olivia Colman join Hollywood stars to donate their time to the Cinema For Gaza auction





Need tips for telling better jokes? Want a star filmmaker to teach you the basics of filmmaking? I just want to chat a little with Creed star Tessa Thompson? If the answer to any of these questions is “yes,” you'll want to gather your savings and bid on the latest batch of items in the Cinema For Gaza auction. The auction, which aims to raise funds to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saw a host of movie stars and filmmakers offering their time and memorabilia.



The latest to join in on the action is Colman, who will no doubt provide a magnificent video message to the highest bidder, Paul Mescal, ditto a signed message After Sun poster and Tessa Thompson. THE Creed And Thor: Ragnarok The star will share a virtual beer – and one of his movie costumes – with whoever raises the most money for charity. Here are some of the latest items you can bid on: Personalized video message from Olivia Colman

After Sun poster signed Paul Mescal

Beer on Zoom with Tessa Thompson, more sorry to disturb you Marvels costume and memorabilia

Zoom discussion on your favorite movie by Susan Sarandon with Susan Sarandon

Malcolm X poster signed by Spike Lee

Joke Workshop with Nish Kumar on Zoom

Dinner in Ghent with Close director Lukas Dhont

Filmmaker or Actor Mentorship with Shane Meadows on Zoom

Zoom AMA with Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright

Rugby ball signed by Heart stroke star Kit Connor

A card of The bear Ayo Edebiri's Favorite Restaurants and a Zoom Discussion About Them

Zoom comedy session with Nish Kumar To date, the auction has raised more than £100,000, with other items including bedtime stories from Rebecca Hall and Tilda Swinton, a 'perfect porridge' making workshop with Josh O'Connor on Zoom and a cup of Zoom tea with Stranger Things Starring Joseph Quinn.



Bidding on items here – but hurry, because the auction ends at 11:59 p.m. UK time on April 12.

