Matthew Sweet at the Magic Bag, 5 things to know – Daily Tribune

Speaking about his age, Matthew Sweet likes to quote his late friend and fellow musician Tommy Keene as saying he's “pushing 60” – even though he won't hit that mark until October 6.

And those years were certainly eventful and impactful for the Omaha-based singer and songwriter.

Best known for his critically acclaimed 1991 album “Girlfriend,” Sweet has released 18 studio albums, including three covers of “Under the Covers” with Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles and 2021's “Catspaws.” His songs have been widely used in movies and TV shows, and Sweet even had a bit part in “Terms of Endearment” and “The Drew Carey Show.”

This year, he returns to the road with a new band, joined by another Bangle, Debbi Peterson, on drums. He also released an archival concert album, “Live in Grant Park Chicago 1993” and promises to have more new music on the way…

* Sweet returned to the stage earlier this year and says he “was really nervous about it; When you do something forever and you don't do it for a long time, I just didn't know what was going to come out of it. I went to a songwriter festival in Florida in January and played a few sets, like hour-long acoustic stuff, and it was a huge relief because I could sing and I had the feeling like everything would be okay. But then going out live and playing really electric with the whole band, that really brought me back. I felt normal, like I should feel, and it was fun and kind of exciting, so I got over (being nervous) pretty quickly.

* Sweet brought in Peterson to play drums when longtime bandmate Ric Menck was unable to tour during the first part of the year. “It added that kind of fun factor, a little more room in our pants, because she just doesn't know everything after playing 1,000 times – which is fun and gives a little edge to things. Debbi is a very good drummer, and I've never played much with a drummer, so it's fun to look back and have one for a change. Sweet expects Menck to be back in the band though for summer dates.

* Looking ahead, Sweet says he's “written a bunch of songs.” I always write. I'm going to continue writing, I think, throughout this year and I'll probably record either towards the end of the year, depending on my other live activities, or at worst probably early next year. I think by the time I have enough (of songs), I intuitively know the ones that come to mind, and those are the things I start recording first.

* Sweet has been praised for his talent as a songwriter, but he claims that “people think it's more cleverly thought out than it actually is.” I always felt like I was given some sort of credit for my ingenuity or something that I didn't really deserve. The best thing for me is not knowing at all where it's going to come from. That to me is the fun part of songwriting, when you start doing it and you don't know how it got here and you see where it goes. That’s always what I really liked.

* In addition to music, Sweet associates himself with the visual arts, including drawing, painting and sculpture. “Lately, my great passion has been drawing cats. I started drawing these cats, then I started coloring them with different colored inks and using fountain pens and pencils, thus learning how to make these pictures myself. I love doing it and just started creating them. I've probably made 200 since last summer and started posting them on my Etsy site. In fact, the tour product is made from a drawing I made from one of my paintings; It’s on our bass drum, our T-shirts and all that.

Matthew Sweet and Abe Partridge will perform Wednesday, March 10, at Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale. Doors at 7 p.m. 248-544-1991 or themagicbag.com.