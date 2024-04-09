Zendaya on child actors' anxiety, going from 'euphoria' to 'challengers'

Zendaya talks about the stress of being a child actor and feeling anxious about always delivering, for fear that if she doesn't, people will lose interest in her.

The two-time Emmy winner sat down with Vogue for his May 2024 Cover Storybefore the release of his next film, Challengers, which sees her play a former tennis prodigy turned coach to a champion (Mike Faist) who is on a losing streak. THE Dune the star is one of the few celebrities to have covered Vogue and British Vogue in the same month.

“I have complicated feelings about children, fame, being in the public eye or being a child actor. We've seen many cases where it's proven to be detrimental,” she told the publication while reflecting on her acting career, which began when she was 13 with the Disney Channel Series Shake it. “And I think now, as an adult, I'm starting to say, 'Oh, OK, wait a minute: I've only done what I've known, and this is it.' all I knew.'”

Zendaya explained that she feels like she's going through her “angsty teenage phase” now, because she didn't really have the opportunity to do so when she was younger. “I felt like I was put in a very adult position: I was becoming the breadwinner of my family very early on, and there was a lot of role reversal and I was sort of becoming an adult, really,” she added.

Challengers it's the first time that Euphoria The star is at the top of a call list for a major film to hit theaters and, due to her coming-of-age experience at a young age, she explained that she feels that she couldn't enjoy it as much as she did. would like to.

“I feel like I'm shrinking and I can't enjoy everything that happens to me, because that's how I am,” she said, clenching her fist. “I'm very tense, and I think I've carried that since I was a kid and never really had a chance to try shit. And I would have liked to go to school.

While Zendaya may not have gone to high school in real life, she has spent much of her adult career portraying characters of that age, both in Euphoria and the Spider Man films, where she stars alongside her now-boyfriend Tom Holland. The wildly popular HBO series recently released Zendaya and the Euphoria casting to pursue other projects during the season three delay, as creator Sam Levinson and the network consider what's next after high school. (The cover story does not address the evolving status of Euphoria.)

Challengers is one of the actress's first roles in which she plays someone closer to her actual age, which she admitted to finding “refreshing” but “kind of scary” as well. “I was like, I hope people buy me at my age, or maybe a little older because I have friends who have kids or are going to have kids,” he said. she declared about the portrayal of a mother in Luca Guadagnino's film.

Elsewhere in the profile, the Malcolm and Mary The star noted that she would like to start a family one day, but is in no rush to get there and worries about what her life in the public eye would mean for her children.

In an ideal world, Zendaya explained that she would be able to “do things and go out when I need to, and then have a safe, protected life with my family, and not have to worry that if I don’t deliver something, time, or not give all the time, that everything will disappear,” she said. “I think that's always been a big anxiety of mine: this idea that people will just say, 'Actually, I know I've been with you since you were 14, but I'm over you now because that you're boring.' '”

Her anxiety about letting people down also causes her to often put “crippling” pressure on herself, in the same way she does. Challengers the character, Tashi, does it. However, she thinks the tennis pro-turned-coach in the film “takes shit to a whole new level.”

Zendaya's popularity may have seen a somewhat steady rise, as she went from being a Disney Channel star to two major children's shows – also, KC Undercover – to land her major role as Rue Bennett in Levinson's Euphoria. But she Challengers co-star Mike Faist said Vogue he felt like his fame and influence really hit her after the second season of the popular HBO show aired.

THE Dune: part two The star pointed out that a similar situation occurred in the Netherlands after the release of Spider Man: Back homethe first film in its Marvel franchise.

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already well underway and his career changed overnight,” she said. “One day you're a kid and you're at the pub with your friends, and the next day you're Spider-Man. I definitely saw his life change in front of him. But he handled it really well.