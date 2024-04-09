Bollywood Newswrap, April 9: Trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi OUT; Amitabh Bachchan's sweet birthday note for Jaya Bachchan





On the ninth day of the month of April 2024, some amazing and exciting news took place in the Bollywood industry. After a long wait, the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been released. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan penned a lovely note for his wife Jaya Bachchan on her 76th birthday. Apart from this, several news stories made headlines.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for April 9, 2024 1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi trailer released The much-awaited trailer of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released today, April 9th. The trailer takes us into the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It provides insight into the symphony of emotions as the characters confront tales of romance and revolution that silently collide. The series is a vivid story of love, loss and redemption. The cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah. 2. Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Note for Wife Jaya Bachchan Jaya Bachchan turned 76 today, April 9, and her husband and actor Amitabh Bachchan penned a sweet message. He wrote: “It's the morning of another family birth…of which this required no explanation…the better half is celebrating her birthday TODAY, and all greetings for her are acknowledged and witnessed gratitude, as always.. A calm family arrives for the 9th at midnight.. and the love of the immediate family presence..”. 3. Manisha Koirala works with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years in Heeramandi Manisha Koirala worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 28 years in Heeramandi. They last worked in the filmmaker's debut film, Khamoshi: The Musical, in 1996. At the trailer launch of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the actress said, “I waited 28 years that Sanjay called me, and it was a pleasure. It's an honor to work with this genius. Lots of hard work, pyaar mohabbat. Humne bahut pyaar se banaya hai. Asha karte hai aap sabko ye pasand aaye (We have made the series with so much love, and we hope you all love it).We saw it for the first time.” 4.Salman Khan-B Praak sing together at Anant Ambanis' birthday party Singer B Praak took to his Instagram account and shared photos and videos from Anant Ambani's birthday party in Jamnagar. The singer posed with superstar Salman Khan and sang Duniya Jalaa Denge from Sandeep Reddy Vangas Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. 5. Rajkummar Rao shares the story of his preparation for Srikanth film At the trailer launch, Rajkummar Rao shared how he prepared for the role of Srikanth Bolla in his biopic Srikanth. He said, “I wanted to make him (Srikanth Bolla) feel like he was acting. For that, I spent a lot of time with Srikanth. This film is not about Srikanth being visually impaired. That is something that is there , it's a story. We show “It's a special story. It is a fact that he is visually impaired but we are not going to focus on the fact that he is visually impaired. “ Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : Meet an Actor Who Wanted to Become a Pilot, Quit College, and Became a Big OTT Star

