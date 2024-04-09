'Roots' actor LeVar Burton is the latest celebrity to speak out against Mayor Adams' NYC library cuts





Actor LeVar Burton denounced the behavior of the Adams administration. budget cuts in the city's public library systems On Tuesday, he urged New Yorkers to sign a petition calling for the spending cuts to be reversed. In a letter shared with the Daily News, the “Roots” and “Star Trek” actor warned that the consequences would be dire if the city adopts Mayor Adams' preliminary budget plan for fiscal year 2025, which contains a combined cut of $58.3 million in the three libraries. systems. “These proposed cuts could have devastating impacts for New Yorkers, who have already lost access to the seven-day service due to a previous round of budget cuts,” Burton wrote in the emailed letter to the members of New York Public Library, the city's largest system, serving Manhattan, Staten Island and the Bronx. “The proposed cuts for next year would result in even more service reductions, including the loss of an open day at most libraries.” Burton's missive was supplemented by a link to a petition calling for library cuts to be reversed. Adams has previously argued that it is necessary to cut spending on libraries and other services to offset the costs brought about by the local migrant crisis. He said earlier this month that he hopes to undo some cuts as part of negotiations with the City Council that continue through June, when the city must finalize its budget for fiscal 2025. Council Democrats say the city has enough tax revenue to avoid additional library cuts and have made reversing library spending cuts, already passed by Adams last year, a top priority in the city's budget negotiations. this spring. In response to Burton's letter, Adams spokeswoman Liz Garcia said the mayor canceled a series of additional library cuts that were scheduled to take place this month. She would not say whether Adams plans to reverse previous cuts. “We are still in the middle of budget discussions and will continue to prioritize how we can protect our libraries,” Garcia said. Burton who is also known for hosting “Rainbow reading“, a children's show aimed at encouraging children to read, wrote in Tuesday's letter that libraries played an important role in his education. “Growing up, some of my best childhood memories were in libraries,” he wrote. “From 'Roots' to 'Star Trek' to 'Reading Rainbow,' my love of reading and my unfettered pursuit of knowledge have been at the heart of my life as well as my career. Burton is the latest celebrity to condemn Adams' library cuts. Last month, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was also a political supporter of Adams, also called him to waive the discounts.

