Taylor Swift Joins Gen Z at West Hollywood Dive Bar Barneys Beanery





Taylor Swift is one of us. Or at least, one of the Gen Z imbibers who congregate at Barneys Beanery in West Hollywood, as TMZ puts it. reports that the pop star was seen hanging out with friends and celebrating her birthday last Thursday (without beau Travis Kelce). Barneys Beanery couldn't be happier about the pop stars' low-key appearance at the legendary sports bar, although many people have observed the venues' growing popularity over the past year. In October 2023, the Los Angeles Times wrote a photo-rich report on the bars of West Hollywood long lines of Gen-Z customers. A the observer said People this Swifts table ordered pizza and other sides. Charm noted that Swift's security details were footing the party's bill and slipped away wearing a baseball cap. The publication also states that Swift will likely spend the rest of the spring in Los Angeles while taking a break from the Eras Tour, which resumes in May. Swift was last seen dining at Spago in Beverly Hills in January, ahead of the Golden Globes. Here is the new Baekjeong After a little exchange with sister restaurant Ahgassi Gopchang, the upcoming Baekjeong on Eighth Street in Koreatown has released some clean renderings. Recall that Ahgassi Gopchang originally planned to move from its perch on Sixth Street to Eighth before Koreatown's original Baekjeong at Chapman Plaza closed. This place has since evolved into Origin BBQ, which has been packed almost every night since it opened. Baekjeong later announced that he would return to Koreatown but on Eighth Street, where Ahgassi was supposed to go. Now, Ahgassi is staying put and Baekjeong's shiny new space is ready to be seen. The design's vertical signage is reminiscent of the tightly packed streets of South Korea, with side-by-side booths and suction hoods drooping from the ceiling. The new Baekjeongs location is expected to open in late spring. Second anniversary of Asterides Ray Garcia offers a four-course dinner at his downtown restaurant, Asterid, located on the ground floor of Walt Disney Concert Hall. THE special menu started on March 26 and will continue until April 27. The cost is $98 per person and will feature some of the restaurant's signature dishes, as well as the popular tres leches cake served at BS Taqueria and Broken Spanish. THE big pizza moment Karen Palmer of SF Gate writes a manifesto on the greatness of pizza in Los Angeles, calling the city the most exciting place for pizza in the country (a bold statement from the New Jersey native). Certified pizza makers make everything from fluffy Neapolitan and crispy thin-crust pies to delicious Detroit- and Sicilian-style squares and are gaining national recognition for their efforts, Palmer writes. The Los Angeles pizza scene is booming thanks to high-quality products, an anything-goes mentality, and a talented pop-up movement. Glendale travels to New Haven About pizza, isn't it cool? New Haven-style pizzeria Ozzys Pizza, which serves its charred crust pies at the Glendales Glen Arden club, is open an outpost in New Haven, Connecticut, in July. The location will debut inside the East Rock Market attached to East Rock Brewing Company. It's like Tacos 1986 opening a branch in Tijuana or… Apple Pan expanding to Cleveland… right? Bill Addison on Alice B. Los Angeles Times critic Bill Addison shares a letter of heartfelt criticism to Alice B. in Palm Springs, the new restaurant from longtime collaborators Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken. While Addison enjoys much retro mid-century continental cuisine with California leanings, the critic sneaks into restaurants in a luxury apartment community for LGBTQ residents 55 and older. In a communal haven, letting go of critical thinking, I can be present with an ageless grief that I almost never give myself time to feel for the lives lost during this time. the AIDS epidemic, to all the men who are not here, who should still have been among us, he writes. Dodgers share their favorite Los Angeles restaurants Perhaps the Dodgers can take some more recent recommendations from the recently printed document. Los Angeles Eaters' Guide, but in the meantime, the team is sharing their players' favorite restaurants around town. Gavin Lux recommends Howlins Rays, Mookie Betts likes Panzanella in Sherman Oaks and Catch in West Hollywood, while manager Dave Roberts endorses Girl & the Goat in Arts District. Shohei Ohtani prefers Matsuhisa to Beverly Hills (no surprise, since he was seen there recently with fellow Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto). Check out the full lineup of restaurant favorites here:

Sign up to receive the newsletter

Eater LA

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://la.eater.com/2024/4/9/24125285/taylor-swift-barneys-beanery-west-hollywood-los-angeles-dive-bar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos