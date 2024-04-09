Hollywood Guilds Back Adam Schiff's Bill for New AI Protections

SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, WGA and even the DGA have united behind a legislative initiative to put in place new, slightly punitive safeguards around artificial intelligence.

“Everything that is generated by AI ultimately comes from a human creative source,” says Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, of a new bill proposed today by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).. “This is why human creative content – ​​intellectual property – must be protected. SAG-AFTRA fully supports the Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act, as this legislation is an important step in ensuring technology serves people, not the other way around.

In the midst of a race to become California's new junior senator, Schiff introduced the Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act in the 118th Congress on Tuesday (read it here). If passed by the House and Senate and signed by President Joe Biden, the brief law would require businesses and corporations that use copyrighted works in training their training datasets to generative AI systems to submit a public notice to the copyright register.

AI has the potential to change our economy, our political system, and our daily lives in dramatic and potentially disruptive ways. My Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act will drive innovation by protecting creators' contributions, ensuring they are aware of –Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 9, 2024

In short, before you release this AI-created material, you need to lift the veil and reveal where you got the information and datasets from. Now, with a $5,000 civil fine for violations, the bill doesn't really hit the tech lords and studios where it counts.

However, given the fears and harsh realities that AI itself generates among workers and creators below the line, the fact is that the introduction of the legislation alone sees Schiff throwing blue meat at its base. In a Senate bid that he risks losing to a Republican challenger he promoted, Schiff, who is commonly known as the Hollywood congressman for the number of studios in and around his Burbank district, is putting an issue of vital importance to unions and guilds. members at the table.

The use and implications of AI made up a huge part of last year's strikes led by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. Despite concerns from those who predicted this would derail any deal, protections around AI for guild members ended up being an important part of the deals scribes and actors made with studios and streamers.

Now, with the long-awaited introduction of Schiff's new bill, leaders are reacting again.

“This bill is an important first step in combating the unprecedented and unauthorized use of copyrighted materials to train generative AI systems,” says Meredith Stiehm, head of WGA West .. “Greater transparency and safeguards around AI are needed to protect writers and other creators.

Stiehm East Coast Partner Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, WGA East President, added: “The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act is an important piece of legislation that will ensure that companies use this new, rapidly evolving technology in an ethical and transparent manner. Given the scale and potential threat of AI, enforceable regulations are urgently needed to prevent companies from implementing this technology behind the scenes, without consent or knowledge. .”

“The Directors Guild of America welcomes this common-sense legislation as an important first step in enabling filmmakers to protect their intellectual property from potential harm caused by generative AI,” said DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter . “We thank Rep. Schiff for championing these rights that will protect filmmakers and the entire creative community.”

Amid its own negotiations with AMPTP, in which AI is a separate priority, IATSE is cutting to the chase when it comes to Schiff's bill.

“The International Alliance of Theater Employees applauds Rep. Adam Schiff for introducing the Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act,” said IATSE President Matt Loeb. “Performance workers must be fairly compensated when their labor is used to train, develop, or generate new work by AI systems. This legislation will ensure appropriate transparency of generative AI training packages, allowing IATSE workers to assert their rights.

Since the contract agreements that ended last year's months-long WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, a number of guild leaders have made it clear that legislative solutions to the total growth of A.I. were the next logical step. To that end, SAG-AFTA and others have already worked the halls of Congress to see bills like Schiff's reach the Republican-controlled House.

“The threats AI poses to workers is a bipartisan issue, both parties know it can harm their constituents,” a union leader told Deadline after Schiff's bill was introduced today. “I have heard the concerns of almost as many Republican members as Democrats,” he added.

Schiff's bill follows the momentum started by President Biden's executive order on AI last October and the subsequent three-pillar strategy Vice President Kamala Harris and the administration put implemented at the end of last month.

At the state level, two bills are being considered in the Sacramento Assembly that also hope to limit the reach and power of AI, particularly in relation to Hollywood.

Currently in the early stages of the legislative process, the supported SAG-AFTA and the MPA have opposed it. AB 2602 would strengthen protections for performing artists based on whether digital recreations of them or their work could only be used with permission and compensation. Another bill, AB 1836, would impose contextual and creative limits on the use of AI or digital technology by deceased artists, from Sidney Poitier to Marilyn Monroe, Elvis, Heath Ledger and many others. Basically, AB 1836 would use the likeness and performance of a dead star only if the 21st The use of century is in the context of what the artist actually did during his lifetime – – AKA no Jane Wyman and Marilyn tag-team catching.

As Adam Schiff said today about the Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: “It's about respecting creativity in the age of AI and marrying technological progress with fairness. »