Why Bollywood is producing pro-Modi films ahead of Indian elections





As India prepares for a massive general election, its cinemas have been flooded with films that tout Prime Minister Narendra Modi and amplify his party's agenda. One is a biopic of the founder of Hindu nationalism. Another accuses Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, long considered a left-wing bastion, of working against the nation. And Section 370, which still draws decent crowds weeks after its release, celebrates the government's 2019 decision to revoke Kashmir's autonomy. Why we wrote this A rise in the number of overtly pro-government Bollywood films highlights the close relationship between India's ruling party and mainstream media and the risks of blurring the lines between politics, news and entertainment. These new releases reflect a broader shift in Indian cinema over the past decade, one that critics say has turned Bollywood into an extension of the prime minister's public relations machine. Films that support his party's position often receive tax breaks at the box office and are praised by government ministers. Films that don't face intense backlash. In some ways, the films are simply a reflection of the country's mood, with polls showing that 79% of Indians have a favorable opinion of Mr. Modi. But experts warn that growing pro-government bias in entertainment and news media can exacerbate fractures within Indian society. Mainstream Hindi cinema [or Bollywood] has always been pro-establishment, says Sreya Mitra, associate professor of media studies. But you've never witnessed such explicit alignment with the establishment to the point of repeating the same lines.

A woman dressed in a burqa walks through a dark version of Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir. She is an undercover agent on the trail of a young separatist activist. Over the next 2.5 hours of the recent Bollywood production, titled Article 370, the audience follows his action-packed journey against the backdrop of the troubled Himalayan region. The highlight of cinema? The Indian government's actual decision to revoke Kashmir's special autonomy in 2019. This shocking decision and the subsequent media blackout were widely criticized by human rights organizations and international media, but article 370 unequivocally celebrates it. Why we wrote this A rise in the number of overtly pro-government Bollywood films highlights the close relationship between India's ruling party and mainstream media and the risks of blurring the lines between politics, news and entertainment. The film ends with a montage of positive headlines about Kashmir, accompanied by upbeat music, and a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi played by actor Arun Govil smiling as he reads a newspaper article touting his decision. Article 370, named after the constitutional article that once granted some autonomy to Kashmir, is one of several films with striking pro-government narratives released just ahead of the country's massive general elections, which begin this month . Another is a biopic of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a radical leader who opposed Mahatma Gandhis nonviolent resistance and founded the Hindu nationalist ideology espoused by Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). And JNU, a film that appears to portray Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, long considered a left-wing bastion, as working against the nation, is set to hit theaters later this month. The new releases reflect a broader shift in Indian cinema over the past decade, one that some critics say has turned Bollywood into an extension of the prime minister's public relations machine. Films that support the BJP's position often receive tax breaks at the box office and are praised by government ministers. Films that do not suffer rapid and intense negative reactions. Mainstream Hindi cinema [or Bollywood] has always been pro-establishment, says Sreya Mitra, associate professor of media studies at the American University of Sharjah. But you've never witnessed such explicit alignment with the establishment to the point of repeating the same lines. Bollywood under Mr. Modi Media experts say Bollywood films have always reflected the collective concerns of the nation. In the past, villains were mysterious foreign entities or wealthy industrialists profiting from the deception of the masses. These days, the bad guy is often a liberal, an oppositionist or a Muslim. The Kerala Story (2023) depicts Muslim men luring Hindu women and recruiting them into the Islamic State, reflecting a widely held right-wing Hindu conspiracy theory called love jihad. The latest films feature cameos of the Prime Minister's character flanked by the Indian tricolor and delivering hard-hitting dialogues with a steely gaze and explicit rewriting of historical narratives, says Dr Mitra. This is very much in keeping with the sort of populist deification of Modi himself, she says. A woman stands in front of a poster for “Article 370”, displayed at a cinema in Guwahati, India, March 21, 2024. The film celebrates the government's decision in 2019 to revoke Kashmir's special status. What is shown on the screen can have real-world consequences. The Kashmir Files (2022) showed graphic and hyperbolic depictions of violence against Kashmiri Hindus by Kashmiri Muslims. After watching the film, some Hindus gave an inspiring speechIslamophobic speeches and comments in cinemas. Implicit censorship When a film deviates from these formulas, Hindu extremists quickly mobilize in protest. In 2017, right-wing Hindu nationalist groups threat of violence against the period drama actor when rumors spread that it contained love scenes between a Hindu queen and a Muslim ruler. And in 2021, the creators of a political drama series streaming on Amazon apologized for scenes that allegedly disrespected Hindu gods and the Prime Minister's office, and made changes to their show. In this environment, nuanced representations of religious and sociopolitical issues are rare, says Dr. Mitra. Implicit censorship also extends to the press. Kunal Majumder, India's representative on the Committee to Protect Journalists, lists several worrying trends over the past decade: an increase in police complaints against journalists, the unprecedented use of anti-terrorism laws against journalists and the revocation of visas of foreign journalists, among others. Several media outlets, including the Hindi-language newspaper Dainik Bhaskar and the BBC, were also subject to tax raids after publishing articles critical of the government. When something like this happens, it has a deterrent effect, says Majumder. The government is a major source of advertising revenue for big media companies, he adds, making media outlets wary of reporting that might upset those in power. Additionally, many of India's major media outlets are now controlled by billionaires close to Mr. Modi, including The second richest man in India, Gautam Adani. In 2022, it acquired NDTV, one of the last networks to pursue hard-hitting coverage. India's vast media landscape has been captured by the BJP, says Zoya Hasan, professor emeritus at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Flattering coverage of the Modi administration's policies or echoing sensationalist anti-Muslim stories have earned much of the Indian media this nickname. get up or media for pet dogs. Certainly, Mr. Modi and the BJP are extremely popular across the country. A Pew Research Center survey showed 79% of Indians have a favorable opinion of Mr. Modiwho should easily win a third term in the next elections, which begin on April 19. But observers say pro-government bias in entertainment and news media can skew viewers' perceptions of Indian politics and exacerbate fault lines in Indian society. Propaganda or point of view? Article 370, like many new features, was labeled Propaganda by critics. Anjali Sharma, who recently attended a screening in the Delhi suburb of Gurugram, acknowledges that such films can be one-sided. What we are shown and what happens [in Kashmir]there is a lot of difference, she said. But Siddharth Bodke, who plays a prominent role as a right-wing Hindu nationalist student leader in the upcoming JNU, says these films only present audiences with a certain point of view. He insists his film is balanced, adding that if he had the opportunity to make a more anti-establishment film and the script was good, he would take it. Regardless, the public buys in. At the Gurugram screening of Article 370, the theater was three-quarters full, even a month after the film's release. The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files were also successful at the box office, although not all pro-government films perform well. Today's filmmakers feel they can exploit the country's current socio-political climate, says Dr Mitra, but if other films fail, they will stop. Could these films shape voters' opinions? Perhaps over a long period, believes film buff Dinesh Bansal. But not him, he adds. I always look at the entertainment quotient, he says. I don't think too much about the message.

