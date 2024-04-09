Why Bollywood is producing pro-Modi films ahead of Indian elections

Connect with us

As India prepares for a massive general election, its cinemas have been flooded with films that tout Prime Minister Narendra Modi and amplify his party's agenda.

One is a biopic of the founder of Hindu nationalism. Another accuses Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, long considered a left-wing bastion, of working against the nation. And Section 370, which still draws decent crowds weeks after its release, celebrates the government's 2019 decision to revoke Kashmir's autonomy.

Why we wrote this

A rise in the number of overtly pro-government Bollywood films highlights the close relationship between India's ruling party and mainstream media and the risks of blurring the lines between politics, news and entertainment.

These new releases reflect a broader shift in Indian cinema over the past decade, one that critics say has turned Bollywood into an extension of the prime minister's public relations machine. Films that support his party's position often receive tax breaks at the box office and are praised by government ministers. Films that don't face intense backlash.

In some ways, the films are simply a reflection of the country's mood, with polls showing that 79% of Indians have a favorable opinion of Mr. Modi. But experts warn that growing pro-government bias in entertainment and news media can exacerbate fractures within Indian society.

Mainstream Hindi cinema [or Bollywood] has always been pro-establishment, says Sreya Mitra, associate professor of media studies. But you've never witnessed such explicit alignment with the establishment to the point of repeating the same lines.

A woman dressed in a burqa walks through a dark version of Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir. She is an undercover agent on the trail of a young separatist activist.

Over the next 2.5 hours of the recent Bollywood production, titled Article 370, the audience follows his action-packed journey against the backdrop of the troubled Himalayan region.

The highlight of cinema? The Indian government's actual decision to revoke Kashmir's special autonomy in 2019. This shocking decision and the subsequent media blackout were widely criticized by human rights organizations and international media, but article 370 unequivocally celebrates it.

The film ends with a montage of positive headlines about Kashmir, accompanied by upbeat music, and a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi played by actor Arun Govil smiling as he reads a newspaper article touting his decision.

Article 370, named after the constitutional article that once granted some autonomy to Kashmir, is one of several films with striking pro-government narratives released just ahead of the country's massive general elections, which begin this month .

Another is a biopic of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a radical leader who opposed Mahatma Gandhis nonviolent resistance and founded the Hindu nationalist ideology espoused by Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). And JNU, a film that appears to portray Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, long considered a left-wing bastion, as working against the nation, is set to hit theaters later this month.

