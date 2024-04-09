Entertainment
Detroit sign placed along I-94 ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft
Crews got to work Tuesday morning to attach seven 8-foot-tall letters to the side of eastbound Interstate 94 between Wyoming and Central avenues, spelling out “DETROIT” to drivers as they head toward the city.
While the Hollywood-style sign has been in the works for years, the city of Detroit decided to install it ahead of Detroit's 2024 NFL Draft, which is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of football fans to the Motor City .
“We came together as a family to be able to have the biggest event, and we want more events to happen,” said Jessica Parker, deputy chief operating officer for the city of Detroit. “We're showing the world that we can host huge events like this. It's not just about the draft; we're looking at other upcoming events in Detroit and making sure other residents and local businesses get involved. feel included.”
Community engagement was the No. 1 priority when creating the sign, the team said. From the design of the letters to their precise placement along the highway, the City of Detroit took care to involve the neighborhood and listen to community feedback on the project.
Detroit is…Chef takes pride in representing neighborhood history with NFL Draft sandwich
The city is working on five more signs welcoming visitors at other entry points to Detroit on I-75 at 8 Mile, I-96 at Telegraph, I-94 at Moross, Southfield at 8 Mile and Southfield at Ford Rd. All should be in place by this time next week, but Parker said the letters are considered the primary signage when visitors take I-94 from Detroit Metropolitan Airport into the city.
“For many, many years, it was the tire that let you know you were in Detroit, but you're not Really in Detroit, right? NOW you’re in Detroit, now you’re going to see the letters and now you’re here,” added District 6 Director Eva Torres, referring to the giant Uniroyal tire along I-94 in Allen Park.
Created by Fairmont Sign Co., the green aluminum and plastic letters are drilled into 2-foot-tall concrete blocks, which company owner Nick Hanna says makes the letters extremely stable.
“We built these letters (so that) you could hit them with a tractor-trailer and they wouldn't move,” Hanna said. “Between the aluminum posts, the angles, the skin all around…we made sure that this is a monument that will be there for years and years.”
Hanna also said the letters are covered in an anti-graffiti material that allows the paint to come off easily.
In the coming days, DTE will install LED lights inside the letters so that they are illuminated after dark.
Detroit's 2024 NFL Draft:Where to Find Souvenirs in Detroit
And the best? The letters are here to stay, even after the project ends, giving the city and its residents another physical embodiment of Detroit pride.
“Detroit, we're different now, so that's icing on the cake but I'm sure there will be more toppings,” Torres said. “(There's) all this excitement around what the city is becoming. There's been so much development, so much happening, so much culture and creativity that we hadn't really put into forward this much before, so it is OUR time and we are super excited.
