Cinema is dead, long live cinema! provides insight into film preservation





Rarely does a documentary on a niche subject featuring interviews with people who devote their lives to collecting celluloid film prints end up being so entertaining. Wisconsin Film Festival Documentary The film is dead, long live the film! had a screening Saturday with director and Emerson College media studies professor Peter Flynn, including a Q&A session after the film. The documentary focuses on the history of celluloid film preservation and the people who dedicate their lives to the practice. The unspoken and often mundane nature of film preservation, due to the passion of individuals like Dettlaff, is what explains Film is Dead, Long Live Film! ultimately champions through interviews with dedicated film collectors. Many of these interviewees strained their relationships with their families by collecting mountains of copies of celluloid film and cameras and taking the necessary steps to prevent their deterioration, demonstrating the dedication put into this pastime by its followers. Stu Fink, a bespectacled, cigar-chomping conservationist, steals the show as he tells the story of 8-millimeter film prints and the theft required to save some films from destruction. He appeared as a wise sage imparting his wisdom to viewers every time he was on screen. The main featured curator and the man to whom the film is dedicated is Lou DiCrescenzo, whose personal archive of prints ranging from 8mm home movies to 35mm reels of Hollywood blockbusters is a man who breathes screen cinema. DiCrescenzo's obvious passion for saving film history and his complaints about younger generations' lack of interest in preserving celluloid copies represented the fall of the old guard of film preservation in favor of a wave more diverse number of archivists. The collection of films, for the most part, that we have today has its origins in the post-war baby boom, Flynn said during the question-and-answer session. In this post-war period, cinema [was] quite expensive, so it's primarily a middle class activity, which further demarcates the demographic into white males. Flynn's statement is true, given that all of the conservationists interviewed in his film were white and all but one were men. Despite the documentary mentioning the preservation of Felicia, a short 1965 documentary capturing the life of a black teenage girl in the months before the Watts Riots, and filming Harlem Theater rehearsals, the preserved films reflected socioeconomic and cultural sensitivities white men. [Film] was heavy, fat and greasy, and therefore was associated with a masculine thing, Flynn said. It's become part of a museum culture, a library culture, and, culturally and historically, libraries have been a feminine space. And I think that to a large extent, the future of cinema will be female, right? The Q&A hosts also shared a Wisconsin-related film preservation story. Alois F. Dettlaff, a Wisconsin film collector, discovered in the 1970s that he was in possession of a copy of Edison Pictures' 1910 adaptation of Frankenstein, the first-ever film adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel and a milestone in the history of cinema. For a long time it was believed that the film was lost. Do you like what you read? Get Daily Cardinal content delivered to your inbox Dettlaff's entire collection of rare prints, including other films considered lost, such as a 1912 version of Robin Hood, was eventually purchased and restored by the Library of Congress before entering the public domain. The documentary ends with a heartwarming moment where 35mm projectionist Jesse Crooks teaches his young son the basics of how a film unfolds and flows. The scene demonstrates the power of film collectors to achieve one of art's greatest goals: uniting individuals through something greater than themselves. The Daily Cardinal has covered the University and the Madison community since 1892. Please consider giving today.

