Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie, 29, kisses Scottish actor Ross McCall, 48





Pat SajakMaggie Sajak's daughter takes her romance to the streets! In photos obtained by ET on Monday, the 29-year-old shares a kiss with the 48-year-old. White collar actor Ross McCall. Maggie is seen holding McCall's hand as she walks her dog during an outing in Los Angeles. Maggie is dressed casually in jeans and a beige sweater, matching sneakers and a beanie. McCall also keeps the look casual in a red Adidas jacket and jeans. The two men do not hesitate to show their affection for each other. During their walk, they were photographed sharing a few kisses while waiting for a red light. Although neither Maggie nor McCall have spoken publicly about their relationship, they have left affectionate messages for each other on social media. Maggie Sajak and Ross McCall photographed in Los Angeles on March 26, 2024. – MEGA In the comments section of a photo shared on Maggie's Instagram page in November 2023McCall called the Wheel of Fortune social media correspondent a “KO”. And under a message from February 8 from Maggie at the Paramount Expedition Vegasthe Scottish actor called her a “beauty” in the comments section. McCall was previously engaged to 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt, whom he met while guest starring on an episode of Ghost Whisperer. After their relationship ended in 2008, Ross confirmed his relationship with Italian actress Alessandra Mastronardi in 2019. They got engaged in 2021, but ended their relationship a year later. Maggie's father also recently made headlines after it was confirmed that the Wheel of Fortune host taped its final day of the iconic game show Friday on the Sony Studios lot in Culver City, California. Pat, 77, will end his legendary run as a host after 41 wonderful seasons. But it won't disappear entirely, at least not for a while. As ET previously reported, Pat will serve as a consultant on the game show for three years as the show transitions with its new host, Ryan Seacrest. It was last June when Pat announced on social media that the current season it would be his last. “Well, the time has come. I have decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Pat wrote at the time. “It’s been a wonderful adventure and I will have more to say in the months to come. Many thanks to you all.” Pat ended the post by joking: “At least it will keep the clickbait sites busy!” Less than a month later, it was announced that Seacrest had been hired to replace Pat. “I am truly honored to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” said Seacrest said in his announcement. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it has been a privilege and a pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.” ET has confirmed that the final episode will air on Friday, June 7. RELATED CONTENT:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.etonline.com/pat-sajaks-daughter-maggie-29-kisses-scottish-actor-ross-mccall-48-223065 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos