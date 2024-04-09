100,000 jobs could be lost: How Hollywood unions are fighting the threat of AI in the animation and visual effects industries





Hollywood unions animators and visual effects specialists are preparing to demand rules governing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in entertainment industry , fearing widespread job cuts, reports Reuters. With AI tools capable of creating images, videos and 3D models from simple text prompts, unions estimate that more than 100,000 of Hollywood's 550,000 movies, TV shows and movies animation jobs could be disrupted by 2026.

A study commissioned by labor groups found that 75% of film producers have already eliminated, reduced or consolidated their jobs after introducing AI into the workplace. This trend was further highlighted by comments from influential figures like Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks and former Disney CEO, who recently suggested that AI could significantly reduce the time and labor required to create a world-class animated film.

The advent of generative AI tools has already motivated studio executives to consider moving various roles within the industry. According to the commissioned study, around a third of industry executives predict that AI will replace 3D modelers as early as 2026, while a quarter expect graphic designers to be affected as well. About 15% of executives also reported that writers, illustrators, animators, surface and material artists were vulnerable to AI in the near term.

Unions, including the Animation Guild and visual effects ( Visual effects ), are preparing to push for AI rules in their contract negotiations later this year. Their primary goals include establishing control over when and how AI products are deployed in their profession, ensuring proper credit and compensation for the work used to train the AI ​​models. AI, and protecting workers from being forced to use AI tools against their will.

However, the rise of AI tools in the entertainment industry is not without potential benefits, especially for aspiring and independent filmmakers. Some see AI as a way to help visualize projects during presentations to studios or backers, thereby democratizing the creative process.

Although unions recognize that AI-based tools could streamline repetitive tasks and potentially benefit the industry, they are deeply concerned about the possibility that studios will replace their work with lower-quality versions of AI and less expensive.

Sam Tung, a storyboard artist and member of an Animation Guild AI strategy committee, highlighted the importance of questioning the data source used to train these AI systems, as many models may have been trained on images created by the very workers they seek to train. replace.

Legal challenges are also being raised, claiming that generative AI violates US copyright law by forming intellectual property without authorization. IATSE, the umbrella union for animation and visual effects workers, called on Congress to strengthen copyright rules to protect its members' work from free use to train models of AI without proper compensation or credit.

The concerns raised by union members go beyond the immediate fear of job losses. Some, like Animation Guild member Brandon Jarret, are also thinking about the environmental impact of AI, questioning the water and energy consumption associated with each AI prompt.

The battle over the role of AI in the creative process and its potential impact on employment is only beginning, and the outcome of these negotiations will likely set a precedent for other industries facing similar challenges.

