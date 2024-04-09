Hadestown Tour Actor J. Antonio Rodrguez's DACA Status Renewed





National Tour News Hadestown Touring actor J. Antonio Rodriguez's DACA status renewed The actor, who is a DREAMer, will be able to return to work on the tour.

Actor J. Antonio Rodriguez was unable to perform in the Hadestown national tour since March 13, because his DACA status had not been renewed. But now, good news, he's going to sing the song again! On April 4, a week after Playbill published an article about Rodriguez's situation, sparking a wave of public support for renewing actor Rodriguez's DACA status. The actor can resume his show in Hadestown April 16. As Playbill previously reported, Rodriguez is a Dreamera who immigrated to America when she was very young and remains undocumented. Since 2012, Rodriguez has been part of the DACA program, which gives undocumented immigrants who came to America as children a way to go to college, work, pay taxes and get a driver's license without fear of being deported. There are currently approximately 600,000 DACA recipients. But anyone approved for DACA must have their status renewed every two years. Due to the current backlog of immigration cases, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has delayed processing DACA applications. Rodriguez waited three months for his renewal, which previously took only a few days. In a statement posted on Instagram, Rodriguez wrote: “As a DREAMer, I always felt I had to lay low, keep my head down, and never speak out for fear of retaliation. The fear was paralyzing. DREAMers are used to being treated as an afterthought, and many “among us didn't. I thought people cared. I was so wrong. The immense support and love from my hometown, my theater community and beyond made me opened my eyes. I am extremely grateful that this support has helped move my renewal forward. Although this renewal allows Rodriguez to work for the next two years, it does not put him on a path to citizenship. A majority of Americans support allowing Dreamers to pursue citizenship, and the Dream Act has been proposed repeatedly by members of both political parties since 2001, but Congress has failed to pass a bill protecting undocumented immigrants who have lived in the United States their entire lives. And in recent years, DACA has come under fire as the Trump administration previously attempted to end the program. Last September, a federal judge in Texas ruled that DACA was “unlawful,” preventing the program from accepting new applicants, even though DACA can still process renewals. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the lawsuit challenging DACA. Even though Rodriguez's status was renewed, he will have to go through the same process in two years. And USCIS just announced that starting April 1, it would increase the DACA renewal price from $495 to $555 for online renewals (paper renewals now cost $605). Rodriguez says, “600,000 of us are going to continue to face this problem until there is a way for DREAMers to become citizens. Please continue to be the voice of the voiceless. I can't wait to be back with my Hadestown Fam on April 16th and I'm so grateful to be able to sing it again.” 0

Check out photos from Hadestown's North American tour Check out photos from Hadestown's North American tour 22 PICTURES J. Antonio Rodriguez, Marla Louissaint, Lizzie Markson and Hannah Schreer in Hadestown Charles Erickson Matthew Patrick Quinn, J. Antonio Rodriguez and Lana Gordon in Hadestown Charles Erickson Charles Erickson Amaya Bragança to Hadestown Charles Erickson Matthew Patrick Quinn and the cast of Hadestown Charles Erickson Charles Erickson J. Antonio Rodriguez and the cast of Hadestown Charles Erickson J. Antonio Rodriguez and the cast of Hadestown Charles Erickson Charles Erickson Will Mann and J. Antonio Rodriguez in Hadestown Charles Erickson Marla Louissaint. Lizzie Markson and Hannah Schreer Hadestown Charles Erickson Amaya Bragança to Hadestown Charles Erickson Matthew Patrick Quinn, Amaya Braganza, Marla Louissaint, Lizzie Markson and Hannah Schreer in Hadestown Charles Erickson Will Mann and the cast of Hadestown Charles Erickson J. Antonio Rodriguez and Amaya Braganza in Hadestown Charles Erickson J. Antonio Rodriguez and Amaya Braganza in Hadestown Charles Erickson Matthew Patrick Quinn, Lana Gordon, J. Antonio Rodriguez, Will Mann, Amaya Braganza and company Hadestown Charles Erickson Charles Erickson Lana Gordon and the cast of Hadestown Charles Erickson Will Mann, Amaya Braganza, J. Antonio Rodriguez and company Hadestown Charles Erickson Charles Erickson Charles Erickson

