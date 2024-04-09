Entertainment
New Hollywood-style sign in Detroit installed along I-94 ahead of NFL Draft
DETROIT (WXYZ) Drivers traveling eastbound on I-94 will be greeted in Detroit with a new Hollywood-style sign.
WATCH: Detroiters sound off on Hollywood-style billboard coming to highways ahead of NFL Draft:
Detroiters sound off on Hollywood-style billboard coming to highways ahead of NFL Draft
Crews began installing the 8-foot-tall letters around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. The city says the letters sit on 2-foot-tall cement posts, making a total height of 10 feet.
See the Hollywood style sign installation:
See the installation of Hollywood-style Detroit signs
“The idea is to ensure that when our visitors come into the city to visit Detroit, some for the first time, they will be greeted by the front door signage,” said Jessica Parker, deputy chief operating officer. “We worked with the neighbors. We wanted to make sure they had a say. We wanted to include them in this process so it wasn't just the city doing it, but the community.”
On Tuesday afternoon, neighbors gathered along the service driveway to watch the installation process.
Chris Hyman, who has lived in southwest Detroit for about 40 years, was one of the first to witness the installation of the letters.
“This is my neighborhood, so when I come and my kids come by, my nieces and nephews, your family, they can see wow, this is a good neighborhood. I wouldn't mind coming here,” Hyman said. “The first time I saw the sign it was horrible, I didn't like it. I don't agree, let's not go with that, but now that I see it up close and personal, I would have put the old English D myself, but it’s beautiful.”
The sign is part of the ongoing beautification process ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. The city will also add five smaller signs in Detroit near I-75 at 8 Mile, I-96 at Telegraph, I-94 at Moross, Southfield at 8 Mile and Southfield at Ford Rd.
“I was actually happy that they set it up close to downtown. Normally it's on the outskirts. It's a few blocks from the house so we can come and take pictures “, said Felesia Reed-Gomez who lives near the new sign. “I think it's so awesome. I was just telling my son. He said 'Mom, why are you so excited about the Detroit sign?' And I say, 'Son, the city is coming back.'”
The six signs cost the city about $400,000 in total and were made in partnership with a Detroit sign maker, Fairmont Sign Company.
“We are proud to participate, especially since it will be a monument for the city of Detroit with our name on it,” said Nick Hanna of the sign company.
Richard Bojko, who has lived in the area for 25 years, hopes the investment will extend beyond what visitors see.
“I thought it would just have white letters, but obviously I'm surprised it's a shade of green. So far it looks good.” Bojko said. “I hope it helps neighborhoods as well and not just downtown, because I know downtown is booming. It used to be small neighborhoods like this that thrived.”
On Thursday, DTE is expected to install the mechanisms so the sign can light up at night. The city says weather permitting, the crew will install the rest of Detroit's signs by Monday.
