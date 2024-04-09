Entertainment
BYU Student Film Association Hosts First Look Film Fest 2024
The public joined the Media Arts Department, run by the Student Film Association, on April 4 and 5 to view more than a hundred student films.
This year's judges were Becca Summers, Sara Reed and Josh Gibson. Each award category had three nominees, with a special bonus awarded at the end of the ceremony.
Best Hair and Makeup:
WINNER: My true colors by Clara Miller
ON by Kaden Prows
LonelyGirl by Mira Plummer
While “LonelyGirl” and “My True Colors” featured bright pastel color palettes, “SAFE” featured makeup for wounds. The film focused on a young woman experiencing domestic violence, with close-ups of bruises on her arms and face.
Lawrence's film company, Imagine It Studios, collaborated with the actors to create the world seen in “THE IN x BETWEEN” through props, costumes, hair and makeup. Lawrence said the large pirate hat seen in the short film was handmade in collaboration with the client.
“I love playing with color. I don’t think we see it enough in movies,” Plummer said of his film’s aesthetic. “Color brings a childish fantasy to the film.”
“The Church makes films? was a short documentary film about a German man who was a film editor for the film studio owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He brought films and a projector across the Iron Curtain after World War II to share with the Saints in East Germany.
Best documentary story:
WINNER: A Day in the Life of Edgar Fernando Flores
Does the Church make films? by Noah Richmond
a girl's confidence by Samantha Bezzant
“A Day in the Life” and “A Girl’s Confidence” were filmed in Spanish with English subtitles. “A Daughter’s Confidence” details a family’s immigration story from Venezuela while “A Day in the Life” captures Flores’ grandfather’s favorite places.
According to Janosch, “binding” was part of his submission to a master's program in cinematography; the guidelines were to create a 60-second story with only ten shots. The short film has no dialogue, communicating Janosch's struggles with OCD in a series of artistic shots.
Best film:
WINNER: tie with Joshua Janosch
Water Moves by Jana Clark Ludlow
A dream by Soren Fonnesbeck
Best sound:
WINNER: Brotherhood of Makamae
Are you listening to… by Kurklan Fullmer
Does the Church make films? by Noah Richmond
“Sound means that your mix of music, dialogue and environmental sounds are all cohesive and tell a story and that none of the pieces are individually distracting,” Makamae said. “And I'm really proud of this group, this sound is recognized.”
“Brotherhood” is based on a childhood story by cinematographer and writer Josh Clark; he shot his brother in the eye with an airsoft gun while trying to kill a lizard.
People's choice: Aliens vs. Christmas by Scott S. Wallburger
Wallburger said this movie was one of many his family made for Christmas. “I only submitted it because I thought it would be funny if I did,” he said.
“Aliens vs. Christmas” is a home video of aliens attempting to invade the Wallburger household, but the family won't go down without a fight. Wallburger added special effects to his family's charming performances, entertaining his audience.
Best documentary: No limits by Gwen Beatty
Best Fiction: The story of the shocked sock by Bridger Nebeker
A new category, Trueer than fictionwas created and awarded to “The lipstick effect” by Malin Glade. Glade is a theater student who created the short film for her Global Women's Studies class.
Sources
https://universe.byu.edu/2024/04/09/byus-student-film-association-hosts-2024-first-look-film-fest/
