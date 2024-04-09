BYU Student Film Association Hosts First Look Film Fest 2024





The public joined the Media Arts Department, run by the Student Film Association, on April 4 and 5 to view more than a hundred student films. This year's judges were Becca Summers, Sara Reed and Josh Gibson. Each award category had three nominees, with a special bonus awarded at the end of the ceremony. Screenshot from “My True Colors” by Claira Miller. The short film is an autobiographical look at Miller's journey of expression. (“My True Colors” directed by Claira Miller) Best Hair and Makeup: WINNER: My true colors by Clara Miller ON by Kaden Prows LonelyGirl by Mira Plummer While “LonelyGirl” and “My True Colors” featured bright pastel color palettes, “SAFE” featured makeup for wounds. The film focused on a young woman experiencing domestic violence, with close-ups of bruises on her arms and face. Screenshot from “THE IN x BETWEEN” by Austin J. Lawrence, Imagine It Studios. The short film was filmed at the Bonneville Salt Flats, where Pirates of the Caribbean 3 was also filmed. (“THE IN x BETWEEN” directed by Austin J. Lawrence) Lawrence's film company, Imagine It Studios, collaborated with the actors to create the world seen in “THE IN x BETWEEN” through props, costumes, hair and makeup. Lawrence said the large pirate hat seen in the short film was handmade in collaboration with the client. Still image from “LonelyGirl” by Mira Plummer. The short film was inspired by Plummer's own experiences home alone as a youngest child. (Instagram/@mitafilmss) “I love playing with color. I don’t think we see it enough in movies,” Plummer said of his film’s aesthetic. “Color brings a childish fantasy to the film.” Exterior view of the LDS Motion Picture Studio at Brigham Young University. This image was shown in the film winning Best Editing. (Harold B. Lee Library) “The Church makes films? was a short documentary film about a German man who was a film editor for the film studio owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He brought films and a projector across the Iron Curtain after World War II to share with the Saints in East Germany. Edgar Fernando Flores and his grandfather in “A Day in the Life”. For this short film, Flores accompanied his grandfather to visit his favorite places during a trip to Mexico. (Image courtesy of Edgar Fernando Flores) Best documentary story: WINNER: A Day in the Life of Edgar Fernando Flores Does the Church make films? by Noah Richmond a girl's confidence by Samantha Bezzant “A Day in the Life” and “A Girl’s Confidence” were filmed in Spanish with English subtitles. “A Daughter’s Confidence” details a family’s immigration story from Venezuela while “A Day in the Life” captures Flores’ grandfather’s favorite places. Screenshot from “Instrumental” by Dallin Webb. The short film features a boy and a girl who renew their bond through his music. (“Instrumental” directed by Dallin Webb) According to Janosch, “binding” was part of his submission to a master's program in cinematography; the guidelines were to create a 60-second story with only ten shots. The short film has no dialogue, communicating Janosch's struggles with OCD in a series of artistic shots. Sound booth technicians sit in the West Campus auditorium. The auditorium is the same one once used by the Provo High School theater department. (Elizabeth Williams) Best film: WINNER: tie with Joshua Janosch Water Moves by Jana Clark Ludlow A dream by Soren Fonnesbeck Best sound: WINNER: Brotherhood of Makamae Are you listening to… by Kurklan Fullmer Does the Church make films? by Noah Richmond “Sound means that your mix of music, dialogue and environmental sounds are all cohesive and tell a story and that none of the pieces are individually distracting,” Makamae said. “And I'm really proud of this group, this sound is recognized.” “Brotherhood” is based on a childhood story by cinematographer and writer Josh Clark; he shot his brother in the eye with an airsoft gun while trying to kill a lizard. Cairo-Zaire Baptiste in “The Clinch,” a short film about boxing rivals. The film was also a semi-finalist at the 2023 Los Angeles Student Film Awards. (“Le Clinch” directed by Le Caire-Zaïre Baptiste) Elyna Mellen (far right, close-up) in “Lucy's Angels,” a short film depicting angels watching over individuals. Director Mira Plummer also directed “LonelyGirl,” which won best production design. (“Lucy’s Angels” directed by Mira Plummer) People's choice: Aliens vs. Christmas by Scott S. Wallburger Wallburger said this movie was one of many his family made for Christmas. “I only submitted it because I thought it would be funny if I did,” he said. “Aliens vs. Christmas” is a home video of aliens attempting to invade the Wallburger household, but the family won't go down without a fight. Wallburger added special effects to his family's charming performances, entertaining his audience. Best documentary: No limits by Gwen Beatty Best Fiction: The story of the shocked sock by Bridger Nebeker A new category, Trueer than fictionwas created and awarded to “The lipstick effect” by Malin Glade. Glade is a theater student who created the short film for her Global Women's Studies class. Dallin Webb and a friend pose with his film award for “Instrumental.” (Elizabeth Williams) Gwen Beatty poses with a friend with her award for best documentary. Beatty directed “No Limits,” a documentary about an ultra marathon runner. (Elizabeth Williams) Mira Plummer and Elyna Mellen smile with the Mellen Award for Best Actress. Mellen starred in Plummer's film “Lucy's Angels.” (Elizabeth Williams) Mira Plummer hugs a friend in the film program after her win. Plummer's films have been nominated in several categories. (Elizabeth Williams) Mira Plummer, Bridger Nebeker and David Een highlight Nebeker's award for best fiction film. Nebeker directed “The Tale of the Shocked Sock,” a comedy sock puppet film with an existential crisis. (Elizabeth Williams) Malin Glade and Elyna Mellen smile with their respective awards, Truer Than Fiction and Best Actress. Both are students in the theater program at BYU. (Elizabeth Williams) Edgar Fernando Flores and his friends after the first day of the festival. The films were shown in two two-hour blocks, Film Block A and Film Block B. Flores' film “A Day in the Life” was nominated for and won Best Documentary. (Elizabeth Williams)

