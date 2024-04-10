Beyoncé's “Cowboy Carter” Tops Billboard Country Albums Chart

Beyoncé continues to make history.

The Houston-born singer became the first black woman to reach the top of the chart. Advertising country albums after his latest album “Act II: Cowboy Carter” reached number one. It also topped the all-genre Billboard 200, marking his eighth No. 1 album.

The singer released the 27-track country album last month, and fans clearly can't get enough of it.

Since its release, “Cowboy Carter” has been break streaming records. Spotify announced the social networks Last week, on the album's release day – March 29 – it became the platform's most streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far.

The album also took the title for most first-day streams of a country album by a female artist on Amazon Music.

Prior to the album's release, Beyoncé released two singles on Super Bowl Sunday: “Texas Hold 'Em” and “16 Carriages”. The old debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts, making Beyoncé the first black woman to top the chart.

According to Luminate, the industry data and analytics company, “Cowboy Carter” has totaled 407,000 equivalent album units, a combination of pure album sales and on-demand streams, earned in the United States during of his first week.

As a black woman reclaiming country music, Beyoncé pushes against the genre's stereotypical associations with white artists. The conversation around Beyoncé's country music explorations began when she arrived at the 2024 Grammy Awards in cowboy gear — making a statement without saying a word.

Beyoncé, who is the executive producer of the album, said in a statement it's “the best music I've ever made.”